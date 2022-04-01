World Hunger Relief expands Rapoport Academy's teaching garden

The newly expanded garden at Rapoport Academy has room to grow, according to the teachers who use it for hands-on lessons related to nutrition and cooking.

Visitors from World Hunger Relief Inc. expanded the garden from two raised beds to four 30-foot rows on Rapoport Academy’s campus. Jonathan Bruce, a former World Hunger Relief employee turned Rapoport Academy teacher, said he taught a cooking class for sixth graders and a wellness class for seventh graders last year, and both could benefit from use of the garden. But when it was just the two raised beds, only one class could use it at a time, limiting how many students could learn outside.

“I think every kid takes something different from this,” Bruce said. “Some students say the weeding is stress relief, and some of the kids even did it during recess. Others are excited about cooking food that they grew. Others are interested in the entrepreneurship aspect, and some students are just happy to be learning outside.”

World Hunger Relief employee Cat Hines, who is used to leading classes at the organization's demonstration farm between Lacy Lakeview and Elm Mott, helped till the new rows with a two-wheel tractor Friday. Then she spent the morning working with seventh graders in a health and wellness class and a science class, teaching them about healthy foods and the two-wheel tractor used to dig the new rows.

“It was like getting to see everything I’ve done on the farm in action,” Hines said. “It really means a lot to have that interaction with the community.”

Now that the garden has been expanded, sixth graders will use it to learn how to plant seedlings, and seventh graders will learn about nutrition.

The garden is also a resource for eighth graders taking a math lab course for students struggling with the subject. On Friday, they calculated how much it would cost to cover the garden in 2 inches of compost.

Bruce said he was partially inspired by Jill Barrow, a former Rapoport Academy teacher of the year who kept keyhole gardens on the campus, raised chickens and made other efforts to teach students about where their food comes from.

Rapoport Academy spokesperson Sarah-Jane Menefee said the garden is more than double the size of the original, and the campus has more green space where the garden could easily expand in the future.

“It was just a lawn, and suddenly it’s a garden in just a day,” Menefee said. “This is the beginning."

She said next year, the academy could branch out to include programs around engineering or entrepreneurship based around the garden.

“It’s something that allows our students to connect with where their food comes from,” Menefee said.

