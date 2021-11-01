Election Day includes Waco, Connally ISD bond referendums, state amendments

Connally ISD residents will vote on a $39 million bond issue to replace the 60-year-old Connally Elementary School. The new school and its larger student capacity also could ease overcrowding at the district’s primary and junior high schools, advocates say.

Area city council races on the ballot Tuesday include Robinson, where three city council positions are up for election; West, mayor and two city council positions; Bruceville-Eddy, mayor and two city council positions; Moody, three aldermen; and Riesel, four city council positions. There’s also a Riesel Independent School District race with four trustee positions up for election.

Tuesday’s election will give state voters the chance to approve or deny eight constitutional amendments. Those amendments include issues on county road and infrastructure bonds, judicial candidate requirements, tax breaks for certain surviving spouses and designation of caregiver visitations.

Where to vote