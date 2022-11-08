Election results, Nov. 8, 2022: McLennan County and statewide races

67% of precincts reporting statewide as of 12:45 a.m. | 100% of vote centers reporting in McLennan County races
Bold - winners in local races or as projected by Associated Press or Decision Desk HQ
FEDERAL RACES
U.S. Rep. District 17
94.3% reporting
Pete Sessions (R) — 141,812 (66.9%)
Mary Jo Woods (D) — 70,124 (33.1%)
STATEWIDE RACES
Governor
Greg Abbott (R) — 4,006,116 (55.7%)
Beto O'Rourke (D) — 3,089,997 (43.0%)
People are also reading…
Mark Tippetts (L) — 68,851 (1.0%)
Delilah Barrios (Green) — 23,755 (0.3%)
Lieutenant governor
Dan Patrick (R) — 3,894,559 (54.6%)
Mike Collier (D) — 3,044,743 (42.7%)
Shanna Steele (L) — 188,097 (2.6%)
Attorney general
Ken Paxton (R) — 3,858,469 (54.3%)
Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D) — 3,047,382 (42.9%)
Mark Ash (L) — 201,780 (2.8%)
State comptroller
Glenn Hegar (R) — 4,050,425 (57.2%)
Janet T. Dudding (D) — 2,847,060 (40.2%)
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L) — 178,427 (2.5%)
Land commissioner
Dawn Buckingham (R) — 4,018,323 (57.0%)
Jay Kleberg (D) — 2,922,838 (41.4%)
Alfred Molison Jr. (Green) — 112,252 (1.6%)
Agriculture commissioner
Sid Miller (R) — 4,032,586 (57.1%)
Susan Hays (D) — 3,026,078 (42.9%)
Railroad commissioner
Wayne Christian (R) — 3,962,605 (56.2%)
Luke Warford (D) — 2,808,889 (39.9%)
Jaime Andres Diez (L) — 202,640 (2.9%)
Hunter Wayne Crow (Green) — 72,967 (1.0%)
Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann (R) — 4,018,297 (56.0%)
Erin A. Nowell (D) — 2,896,812 (41.1%)
Thomas Edward Oxford (L) — 137,660 (1.9%)
Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle (R) — 4,073,726 (57.9%)
Amanda Reichek (D) — 2,960,894 (42.1%)
Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 9
Evan Young (R) — 4,026,119 (57.3%)
Julia Maldonado (D) — 3,004,721 (42.7%)
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 9
Scott Walker (R) — 4,057,106 (57.7%)
Dana Huffman (D) — 2,968,289 (42.3%)
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure III (R) — 4,067,337 (58.0%)
Robert Johnson (D) — 2,943,583 (42.0%)
LOCAL REPRESENTATIVES
State Board of Education, Dist. 14
93% reporting
Evelyn Brooks (R) — 394,810 (65.2%)
Tracy Fisher (D) — 210,860 (34.8%)
Texas Senate, Dist. 22
66.9% reporting
Brian Birdwell (R) — 191,022 (74.5%)
Jeremy Schroppel (L) — 65,320 (25.5)
Texas House, Dist. 56
100% reporting
Charles "Doc" Anderson (R) — 42,951 (70.2%)
Erin Shank (D) — 18,254 (29.8%)
Texas House, Dist. 13
95.7% reporting
Angelia Orr (R) — 42,991 (77.6%)
Cedric Davis Sr. (D) — 12,414 (22.4%)
McLENNAN COUNTY RACES
McLennan County District Attorney
Josh Tetens (R) — 49,185 (70.2%)
Aubrey Robertson (D) — 18,254 (29.8%)
McLennan County Precinct 2 commissioner
Patricia Miller (D) — 5,354 (51.1%)
Donis "D.L." Wilson (R) — 5,115 (48.9%)
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
James E. Lee Jr. (D) — 2,813 (72.6%)
CL Chase (R) — 1,061 (27.4%)
Justice of the Peace Precinct 5
Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez (D) — 2,613 (56.0%)
Jessica R. Dominguez (R) — 2,049 (43.0%)
Axtell ISD school board
(choose 4)
J.R. Vicha — 843
Scott Denton — 756
Brian Hand — 627
Laura Fetsch — 544
Darren Porter — 400
China Spring ISD — tax rate of $1.290604 per $100 valuation
Against — 2,573 (64.9%)
For — 1,393 (35.1%)
Crawford ISD — $10 million school bond
For — 797 (60.5%)
Against — 521 (39.5%)
Lorena ISD board (unexpired term)
Russ Johnson — 1,371 (48.7%)
Corbett H. Boone — 1,096 (38.9%)
Brett Edward Davidson — 348 (12.4%)
West ISD — tax rate of $1.147534 per $100 valuation
For — 1,543 (51.7%)
Against — 1,442 (48.3%)
Bruceville-Eddy City Council
(3 seats)
Cecil Griffin — 259
Ricky Wiggins — 245
Graham McGruer — 171
Brandon Moore — 153
Moody mayor
Charleen Dowell — 224 (64.5%)
Tasha R. Good — 123 (35.5%)
Moody City Council
(2 seats)
John Carpenter — 242
Richard Moore — 180
West City Council
(3 seats)
Joe Pustejovsky — 500
Natalie Kelinske — 572
Matt Miller — 466
Laura Pavlicek — 327
Chris Chadwick — 174
Note: Results are not final until canvassed.
Unopposed races
- County Judge — Scott Felton (R)
- County Commissioner, Pct. 4 — Ben Perry (R)
- District Clerk — Jon Gimble (R)
- County Clerk — Andy Harwell (R)
- County Treasurer — Bill Helton (R)
- JP, Pct. 1, Pl. 1 — Dianne Hensley (R)
- JP, Pct. 1, Pl. 2 — W.H. "Pete" Peterson (R)
- JP, Pct. 3 — David W. Pareya (R)
- JP, Pct. 4 — Brian Richardson (R)
- County Court-at-Law No. 1 — Vik Deivanayagam (R)
- County Court-at-Law No. 2 — Brad Cates (R)
- County Court-at-Law No. 3 — Ryan Luna (R)
- Constable, Pct. 1 — Walt Strickland (R)
- Constable, Pct. 2 — John W. Johnson (R)
- Constable, Pct. 3 — David A. Maler (R)
- Constable, Pct. 4 — Charlie Guerrero (R)
- Constable, Pct. 5 — Freddie Cantu (D)