Election results, Nov. 8, 2022: McLennan County and statewide races

From the Election 2022: Complete local coverage series
67% of precincts reporting statewide as of 12:45 a.m. | 100% of vote centers reporting in McLennan County races

Bold - winners in local races or as projected by Associated Press or Decision Desk HQ

FEDERAL RACES

U.S. Rep. District 17

94.3% reporting

Pete Sessions (R) — 141,812 (66.9%)

Mary Jo Woods (D) — 70,124 (33.1%)

STATEWIDE RACES

Governor

Greg Abbott (R) — 4,006,116 (55.7%)

Beto O'Rourke (D) — 3,089,997 (43.0%)

Mark Tippetts (L) — 68,851 (1.0%)

Delilah Barrios (Green) — 23,755 (0.3%)

Lieutenant governor

Dan Patrick (R) — 3,894,559 (54.6%)

Mike Collier (D) — 3,044,743 (42.7%)

Shanna Steele (L) — 188,097 (2.6%)

Attorney general

Ken Paxton (R) — 3,858,469 (54.3%)

Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D) — 3,047,382 (42.9%)

Mark Ash (L) — 201,780 (2.8%)

State comptroller

Glenn Hegar (R) — 4,050,425 (57.2%)

Janet T. Dudding (D) — 2,847,060 (40.2%)

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L) — 178,427 (2.5%)

Land commissioner

Dawn Buckingham (R) — 4,018,323 (57.0%)

Jay Kleberg (D) — 2,922,838 (41.4%)

Alfred Molison Jr. (Green) — 112,252 (1.6%)

Agriculture commissioner

Sid Miller (R) — 4,032,586 (57.1%)

Susan Hays (D) — 3,026,078 (42.9%)

Railroad commissioner

Wayne Christian (R) — 3,962,605 (56.2%)

Luke Warford (D) — 2,808,889 (39.9%)

Jaime Andres Diez (L) — 202,640 (2.9%)

Hunter Wayne Crow (Green) — 72,967 (1.0%)

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (R) — 4,018,297 (56.0%)

Erin A. Nowell (D) — 2,896,812 (41.1%)

Thomas Edward Oxford (L) — 137,660 (1.9%)

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (R) — 4,073,726 (57.9%)

Amanda Reichek (D) — 2,960,894 (42.1%)

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 9

Evan Young (R) — 4,026,119 (57.3%)

Julia Maldonado (D) — 3,004,721 (42.7%)

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 9

Scott Walker (R) — 4,057,106 (57.7%)

Dana Huffman (D) — 2,968,289 (42.3%)

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure III (R) — 4,067,337 (58.0%)

Robert Johnson (D) — 2,943,583 (42.0%)

LOCAL REPRESENTATIVES

State Board of Education, Dist. 14

93% reporting

Evelyn Brooks (R) — 394,810 (65.2%)

Tracy Fisher (D) — 210,860 (34.8%)

Texas Senate, Dist. 22

66.9% reporting

Brian Birdwell (R) — 191,022 (74.5%)

Jeremy Schroppel (L) — 65,320 (25.5)

Texas House, Dist. 56

100% reporting

Charles "Doc" Anderson (R) — 42,951 (70.2%)

Erin Shank (D) — 18,254 (29.8%)

Texas House, Dist. 13

95.7% reporting

Angelia Orr (R) — 42,991 (77.6%)

Cedric Davis Sr. (D) — 12,414 (22.4%)

McLENNAN COUNTY RACES

McLennan County District Attorney

Josh Tetens (R) — 49,185 (70.2%)

Aubrey Robertson (D) — 18,254 (29.8%)

McLennan County Precinct 2 commissioner

Patricia Miller (D) — 5,354 (51.1%)

Donis "D.L." Wilson (R) — 5,115 (48.9%)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

James E. Lee Jr. (D) — 2,813 (72.6%)

CL Chase (R) — 1,061 (27.4%)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5

Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez (D) — 2,613 (56.0%)

Jessica R. Dominguez (R) — 2,049 (43.0%)

Axtell ISD school board

(choose 4)

J.R. Vicha — 843

Scott Denton — 756

Brian Hand — 627

Laura Fetsch — 544

Darren Porter — 400

China Spring ISD — tax rate of $1.290604 per $100 valuation

Against — 2,573 (64.9%)

For — 1,393 (35.1%)

Crawford ISD — $10 million school bond

For — 797 (60.5%)

Against — 521 (39.5%)

Lorena ISD board (unexpired term)

Russ Johnson — 1,371 (48.7%)

Corbett H. Boone — 1,096 (38.9%)

Brett Edward Davidson — 348 (12.4%)

West ISD — tax rate of $1.147534 per $100 valuation

For — 1,543 (51.7%)

Against — 1,442 (48.3%)

Bruceville-Eddy City Council

(3 seats)

Cecil Griffin — 259

Ricky Wiggins — 245

Graham McGruer — 171

Brandon Moore — 153

Moody mayor

Charleen Dowell — 224 (64.5%)

Tasha R. Good — 123 (35.5%)

Moody City Council

(2 seats)

John Carpenter — 242

Richard Moore — 180

West City Council

(3 seats)

Joe Pustejovsky — 500

Natalie Kelinske — 572

Matt Miller — 466

Laura Pavlicek — 327

Chris Chadwick — 174

Note: Results are not final until canvassed.

Unopposed races

  • County Judge — Scott Felton (R)
  • County Commissioner, Pct. 4 — Ben Perry (R)
  • District Clerk — Jon Gimble (R)
  • County Clerk — Andy Harwell (R)
  • County Treasurer — Bill Helton (R)
  • JP, Pct. 1, Pl. 1 — Dianne Hensley (R)
  • JP, Pct. 1, Pl. 2 — W.H. "Pete" Peterson (R)
  • JP, Pct. 3 — David W. Pareya (R)
  • JP, Pct. 4 — Brian Richardson (R)
  • County Court-at-Law No. 1 — Vik Deivanayagam (R)
  • County Court-at-Law No. 2 — Brad Cates (R)
  • County Court-at-Law No. 3 — Ryan Luna (R)
  • Constable, Pct. 1 — Walt Strickland (R)
  • Constable, Pct. 2 — John W. Johnson (R)
  • Constable, Pct. 3 — David A. Maler (R)
  • Constable, Pct. 4 — Charlie Guerrero (R)
  • Constable, Pct. 5 — Freddie Cantu (D)
