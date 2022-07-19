Elm Mott attempting to create emergency district to fund fire department

Elm Mott's volunteer fire department, struggling with old equipment and lagging response times, craves a taxpayer-funded emergency district that would generate $500,000 annually to address those issues.

McLennan County commissioners Tuesday postponed a vote on accepting a petition that would place creating the district on a Nov. 8 ballot. State law says approval must come at least 78 days before the election.

Commissioners will consider the matter again on Aug. 2, said County Judge Scott Felton. He said opponents do not want another taxing entity created, while others "just don't want another tax on top of inflation."

"It would be our intent to focus on equipment neglected over the years," said Elm Mott Fire & Rescue Chief Casey Perry. "It has not been abused, but we have not been able to properly maintain it due to costs involved. That's why we're pursuing an emergency services district."

Such a district locally would include the unincorporated areas of Elm Mott, Chalk Bluff and Lincoln City, and would overlap portions of the Lacy Lakeview and Waco extraterritorial jurisdictions, according to information Elm Mott Fire & Rescue provided commissioners. It would be called McLennan County Emergency Services District No. 1, and people living within it would be taxed at 10 cents per $100 property valuation to support it.

The owner of a $200,000 home, for example, would pay $200 annually toward the district, not counting exemptions. That would be in addition to any county, school district, community college or municipal taxes owed. A board appointed by commissioners would oversee the district's workings.

"We have all the signatures we needed, and all the necessary paperwork has been filed," said Perry. "Voters would come only from the affected area. If they get a ballot, I absolutely think it will pass. We are asking citizens to vote for a property tax, but also to reinvest in their community."

Perry said revenue generated by the tax could improve firefighting and emergency response within a growing area of McLennan County. He said the department just bought a 1995 model fire engine, "which is the newest structural fire engine Elm Mott has ever laid eyes on." Its newest brush truck was built in 2008. He said the department's personal protection equipment meets 2002 standards, though standards updated in 2018 are preferred.

The department does not have the $150,000 needed to replace its air packs, so "firefighters refill our own canisters." Perry said the department has two firehouses, but a third would reduce unacceptable response times. He said there remains a six-minute lag time between learning of an emergency and sending a responding vehicle. Getting a firefighting apparatus to the scene averages 11 minutes total, "which is forever."

Perry lauded the expertise among Elm Mott's 24-person volunteer team, saying four are commissioned full-time firefighters employed at other municipalities. Nine "are licensed by the state of Texas at varying levels from licensed emergency medical responder to licensed paramedic."

"Yeah, they are all volunteers, but they are career first responders, public servants," said Perry, attempting to counteract online posts regarding a volunteer department's inability to fight structural fires and save lives.

Perry said the community might see home insurance rates decline as the area receives improved scores on fire prevention and control.

Material presented to commissioners shows the Elm Mott department makes do with a sparse budget, including a $6,599 annual contribution from McLennan County plus whatever it gets in grants and donations.

"They say a volunteer department is incapable of saving a life or a house. Naysayers are entitled to their opinion. But I promised this community 12 years ago I would hold myself accountable in making sure they are taken care of," said Perry. "There is always going to be growth and change. If you are unable to adapt to change and growth, you will be swallowed by it."

Less than a year ago, the Elm Mott volunteer fire department assumed firefighting responsibilities in Chalk Bluff, increasing its service area by 16 square miles, increasing total service area to more than 36 square miles.

Felton said since Waco's extraterritorial jurisdiction faces changes, he hopes to discuss matters with Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt.

"I'm a strong supporter of local control. I think better decisions are made that way," said Felton. "If commissioners agree to call an election, and if residents approve a tax increase, I view that as a positive.

"The only thing I don't like is that it creates another taxing entity," said Felton. "We would be involved in selecting a controlling board, but we might not have total control if someone decides to go overboard."