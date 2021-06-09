Elm Mott fire department raising money for assistant chief battling cancer for the third time

Perry has known Price for almost 10 years and said Price always gives the community everything he’s got.

“Jerry is one hundred percent volunteer. He doesn’t get paid for this,” Perry said. “He pumps his own everything into this organization so when it comes down to it, as I would describe, Jerry embraces the servant's heart. He just gives and gives.”

Perry said cancer never stopped Price, who after having his kidney taken out was attempting to respond to calls with staples still in his stomach.

“The guy just wants to help and serve his community,” Perry said. “He is one hundred percent selfless in everything he does. He would give you the shirt off his back.”

Price continues to showcase that devotion even though he cannot physically participate at the moment.

“I might not be there but they know I am watching them,” Price said laughing as he recounted the support he has received from his family at the fire department.

Perry, who will be attending the fundraiser, said he hopes the turnout will be strong.