Cameron Park Zoo recently welcomed a newborn Masai giraffe to the world, and the public has a little more than a week left to weigh in on her name.

The birth is especially important due to the endangered status of the Masai giraffe species, the zoo said in a press release. According to the Wild Nature Institute, Masai giraffes are endemic to Tanzania and Kenya and have lost half their population in the last few decades due to habitat loss and poaching.

According to National Geographic, only 35,000 Masai giraffes remained in the world in 2019.

The June 23 birth also comes with a naming contest that will run through July 9. Participants can go to the Cameron Park Zoo’s website and choose between four names. Votes cost $5 and proceeds will go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

The options for a name are Adelaide, meaning kind or noble; Kalani, meaning royal or majesty; Kira, meaning throne; and Zuri, meaning beautiful.

The calf’s birth aligns with a breeding recommendation for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Program for Masai giraffes in captivity. The plans are intended to ensure a genetically diverse and self-sustaining population under professional care.

The newborn giraffe arrived at 6 feet, 7 inches tall and 156 pounds, according to the zoo's press release. Both of the newborn’s parents are transplants from California. Her mother, Penelope, was born on May 9, 2013, and came to Waco from the San Diego Zoo, and her dad, Dane, was born April 18, 2013, and came from the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Mourning Jerry

While the zoo celebrates the birth, it also mourns the death of Jerry, a 3-year-old nutria, which the zoo announced on Facebook Wednesday. According to the Facebook post, Jerry had been dealing with age-related health issues over the last few months, and was a staff and guest favorite because of his social personality and mischievous behavior.

Interim zoo Director Duane Hills said Jerry was dealing with a heart issue.

Nutrias, a semiaquatic rodent native to South America, can live in captivity for up to 6 years, but it is uncommon for the animal to survive past 3, according to a journal article in the Southeastern Naturalist.

The zoo's Facebook post says Jerry’s favorite food was sweet potato and occasionally he created paintings for the Zoo’s art shop. Hills said many animals in the zoo create paintings as a form of enrichment, with primates able to use a paintbrush and other animals using their paw prints.

Hills said the zoo is always saddened by the loss of an animal.

“With the zoo, we have celebrations when we have a birth. We also have times where we mourn a loss,” Hills said. “Jerry was a staff and guest favorite. He was hand-reared by members of our staff who are still on board. Our team members care greatly about the animals in our care and the ones we get a chance to work with every day. Any time there is a loss, we feel the loss and we mourn. We grow attached to the animals. We have bonds with the animals. It is a sad day when one passes away.”