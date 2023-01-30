EOAC Waco finds new home at old Underwood's Cafeteria building

EOAC Waco is leaving downtown for a former cafeteria building it bought at 1800 North Valley Mills Drive, a location officials said would afford the agency's staff and clients more parking and less congestion.

EOAC, or Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp., now leases space in a historic edifice at Fifth Street and Franklin Avenue, only blocks from restaurants and tourist attractions. The building's owner last year put it up for sale, and EOAC began searching for a spot away from downtown's bustle.

The search ended at the former Underwood's Cafeteria building on North Valley Mills, once famous for its barbecue and fried chicken before it closed in 2001 and became a bank building.

LoopNet, an online real estate site, shows the building was constructed in 1988 and has 13,000 square feet and 150 surface parking spaces.

EOAC Executive Director Dorothy Marstaller said the agency began to seriously pursue an alternative when a local real estate agent began offering tours of the building, with would-be buyers and developers in tow.

EOAC employs about 300 people around Waco and Central Texas. Marstaller estimated that 50 permanently occupy office space. Other staffers have access to the headquarters when necessary. EOAC runs programs to assist low-income households with utility bills, rent payments and weatherization projects to make homes more efficient.

The agency also operates the EOAC Waco Charter School and Head Start programs.

Marstaller said nearly 840 youngsters are enrolled in the Head Start program, and about 170 children attend the charter school. She estimated that at least 4,000 people avail themselves of EOAC-related services annually.

EOAC was chartered by the State of Texas in 1966 to implement and carry out provisions of the federal Economic Opportunity Act of 1964.

The area EOAC oversees work in nine counties: McLennan, Bosque, Freestone, Limestone, Hill, Falls, Johnson, Ellis and Navarro.

"Parking has always been an issue for clients and employees," said Marstaller. "After many years, we finally have our own building. It's just one story, which is also good for our clients, providing easy access."

She said interior remodeling "will make our building really nice."

The building EOAC leaves was the longtime home of Waco's Western Union telegraph office. Originally called the Fidelity Building, it was built for the Texas Fidelity and Bonding Co. circa 1910. It originally cost $40,000 and was "modern in every particular," the Waco Morning News reported in 1915.

It was known in postwar years as the Jordan Building for its owner, Harry Jordan, a former state representative and local attorney affiliated with Texas Fidelity, who also founded the Waco Kiwanis Club in 1921. Jordan and his wife sold the building, then appraised at $58,500 market value, in 1963 to Wm. Harvey Life Insurance Co for $35,000, according to Tribune-Herald archives.

The space became the Insurance Building, housing insurance and professional offices, including the draft board. EOAC arrived in the early 1990s.

As of October, McLennan County Appraisal District valued the property at $471,680 for tax purposes. Local developer Bill Wetterman controls the property. Wetterman has had a hand in several downtown projects, including developing Behrens Lofts at 219 S. Fourth St. and in 2019 re-purchasing the building to convert leased units into owner-occupied condos. He refurbished the building next door for occupancy by Fabled Bookshop.

Wetterman started work several years ago on a shipping container development at 319 South Fourth St. called the Containery. The development faltered until it was bought by San Diego-based Rad Lab, which is at work on an $11.6 million mixed-use development called Herringbone.

"We are still marketing the property," said real estate agent Gregg Glime of the EOAC building. "The market seems to be changing daily right now, and I think a lot of speculative developers are really cautious moving forward.

"We have dealt with that on this property," he said via email. "I still have some active prospects and working hard on getting it sold."