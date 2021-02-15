ERCOT instructs rotating power outages for Texas, urges conservation

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, instructed utilities to begin rotating outages, which are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service that rotate through different parts of the electric grid.

Rotating outages typically last 15-45 minutes in each area but may vary. Oncor notified customers in an email sent at 1:38 a.m. Monday of the rolling outages. Social media posts began reporting the outages across Texas by 2 a.m. Oncor handles transmission lines in the Waco area.

The temperature in Waco was 10 degrees, with a wind chill of minus-12 degrees, as of 3 a.m. Monday.

“Oncor recognizes how unsettling rotating outages can be to our customers, especially in the face of this severe winter weather, and we will work hard to minimize the impact of these outages as much as possible,” said Connie Piloto, Oncor director of communications. “We ask customers to please continue to conserve what they can."

Piloto said anyone facing a life-threatening situation should call 911 immediately.