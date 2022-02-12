Even the well-prepared caught off guard by last year's freeze around Waco

“We took some time to catch our breath, we took some time to appreciate the work that God had done among our hands and our hearts, but we also took the next step with the leadership of the county and the city to say, ‘This is what we saw. This is what we did.’” Ligawa said. “Because there are some things in their power they could do to prevent this type of crisis from happening again.”

When roads began to thaw, volunteers started making trips to patients’ homes to make sure they were not still blocked off by ice, lacking power or worse. In some cases, their belongings had been soaked by broken pipes and frozen, and the church and city split the cost of hotel rooms for them. In other cases, volunteers had to chip away ice on stairs leading to second-floor apartments before someone could go home.

Ligawa said she is waiting to see what state and local governments will do in the wake of the disaster, but she worries disasters like these will become the norm, and people will simply resign themselves to lives of life-or-death disaster preparation.

“And then after the second or third time of having to step up, we’ll just normalize people dying,” Ligawa said. “We’re going to say, ‘Well, that’s just what happens,’ and that will never be OK with me.”

