Even the well-prepared caught off guard by last year's freeze around Waco

People who prepare for the worst case scenario every day were still caught off guard by the mass-scale infrastructure collapse brought on by last February’s winter storm.
As widespread mechanical failures wreaked havoc on Texas’ energy grid during last year’s winter storm, Oncor Electric Delivery Co. and the state’s other transmission and distribution utilities were tasked with cutting power to customers so that surging demand would not outpace dwindling supply, a situation that could have caused cascading blackouts and damage preventing power from returning for weeks. Workers made it a point to target residential areas, because they use a relatively predictable amount of power. The original plan was to rotate the outages in 15- to 30-minute increments. But power supply stayed too low to allow the quickly shifting outages.
Oncor CEO Allen Nye later told a Texas Senate committee that as energy plants failed to come online or buckled under the extreme cold, operations workers were “scared to touch anything,” and potentially upset the balance they had to maintain. The result left millions of Texans in the dark for days literally and metaphorically, as the public struggled to understand why the outages dragged on.
As the storm approached, Lacy Lakeview volunteer firefighters had done what they and their counterparts elsewhere usually do when bad weather threatens to extend their response times.
“It could be five minutes or 10 minutes before we even get to the station,” Lacy Lakeview Fire Lt. Adrian Huff said. “It might take 20 minutes if the roads are bad.”
The volunteer department’s 12 or so firefighters piled into the station only designed to sleep one, crashing on the station’s two couches, in the cabs of vehicles parked in the garage, on the backs of trucks, on cots in training rooms or on the floor on air mattresses. Chief Patty Byars-Faulkner slept in a Murphy bed her husband had built her for situations like this.
Faulkner expected they would spend their time extricating people from wrecked cars on the interstate and responding to house fires started by space heaters.
“Everybody stayed home and nobody started fires,” Faulkner said. “We were a lot quieter than we thought we were going to be.”
Royce Rhodes, 85, lived alone in a home on Lake Limestone, suffered from emphysema, and the February 2021 storm knocked out power to the device supplying him with oxygen.
Soon, the real danger became apparent as power outages dragged on and the station received calls from people who needed medical oxygen. Unequipped to help, they directed those people to local emergency medical services. Leaving the station in search of someone needing help was out of the question when they were just as likely to get snuck in the ice and need rescuing themselves.
Though they had prepared for this moment, firefighters were limited to directing people who needed medical oxygen treatments to EMS workers and pushing out messages on Facebook about fire prevention.
In East Waco, where power was out for most of the disaster, North East Riverside Neighborhood Association President Jeanette Bell resorted to the risky measure of using her gas oven to stay warm. Knowing others were in a similar situation, she also shared an article on Facebook about how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
Bell, who lived in New Jersey and Michigan for years and is no stranger to winter storms, used a storm radio and battery bank she bought in the 1990s to keep her phone charged. But she was unable to use her CPAP machine or nebulizer, therapies for breathing issues, for about a week during the disaster.
With most forms of communication severely limited, Facebook was buzzing with ideas as people tried to organize aid on the fly or put out the call for rides, for food, for firewood or somewhere to stay that still had power.
“We were all calling and checking on each other,” Bell said. “We were sharing what we had at our disposal.”
She circulated information about Waco Transit shuttling people to warming centers and water Coca-Cola donated to the city that was available at the Waco Convention Center.
In addition to being one of the oldest parts of the city with old infrastructure, East Waco has long been a food desert, an area lacking grocery stores where residents can buy affordable, healthy food.
Bell said she stocked up on canned food before the storm at dollar and convenience stores on Waco Drive that whose shelves were rapidly growing bare, just like they had at various points in the pandemic.
“I’ve made it my business to keep stocked up on household stuff, cases of water, candles and batteries,” Bell said last week. “I’m pretty well prepared now.”
Only about 1,800 of Oncor’s 3,660 “distribution feeders” can safely have their power cut during events when power demand has to be reduced to protect the broader grid, Nye told the Texas Senate committee. The rest have equipment that cannot lose power or serve hospitals, 911 dispatch centers or other facilities that absolutely cannot lose power.
Oncor maintains a list of “critical load infrastructure” reported by the power customers, like hospitals and police stations, that should be spared in the case of outages to shed demand. But no city of Waco facilities were designated as critical before the freeze. As of Friday, there are 16 buildings on the list, including fire stations 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, Riverside Water Treatment Plant, the city’s Information Technology building, the emergency operations building and two other buildings.
People who need oxygen, CPAP machines or other electric medical devices can sign up for a similar list for residences, but it does not guarantee protection. Of Oncor’s 3,660 distribution feeders, 2405 already had customers signed up for the list as of last year.
During the freeze, medically fragile Waco residents forced to leave their homes or who could not return home safely from the hospital were taken to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, where pastor Aaron Zimmerman and his wife, Andrea, were busy shoveling snow and converted the building’s parish hall into an impromptu warming station.
Elizabeth Ligawa, a social worker with a background in sub-acute medical care at Ascension Providence Medical Center, drove to the church to help shovel snow but quickly realized her training would be valuable. After driving back home to change clothes and tell her son what was happening, she returned to the church, ready to run the center like a hospital ward.
The first person to arrive was an older man who had been partially paralyzed by a stroke and had been forced to abandon the medical devices he depends on at home. Another woman, who had been treated for hypothermia, was epileptic and diabetic.
“I realized we were going to have to set up a process,” Ligawa said. “When we get people signed in, we’re going to have to ask them some questions about what their life is like at home, what kind of support they have, so we can take care of them the way we need to.”
Andrea Zimmerman started calling every doctor, nurse and pastor she could reach, putting out the call for volunteers. Meanwhile, Ligawa put together a medical intake form and taught volunteers how to assess arriving guests as patients. Soon, volunteers were making rounds like nurses in a hospital, taking care of people with diabetes, people who needed oxygen tanks and one man receiving hospice care who did not have any medical records with him.
“We took some time to catch our breath, we took some time to appreciate the work that God had done among our hands and our hearts, but we also took the next step with the leadership of the county and the city to say, ‘This is what we saw. This is what we did.’” Ligawa said. “Because there are some things in their power they could do to prevent this type of crisis from happening again.”
When roads began to thaw, volunteers started making trips to patients’ homes to make sure they were not still blocked off by ice, lacking power or worse. In some cases, their belongings had been soaked by broken pipes and frozen, and the church and city split the cost of hotel rooms for them. In other cases, volunteers had to chip away ice on stairs leading to second-floor apartments before someone could go home.
Ligawa said she is waiting to see what state and local governments will do in the wake of the disaster, but she worries disasters like these will become the norm, and people will simply resign themselves to lives of life-or-death disaster preparation.
“And then after the second or third time of having to step up, we’ll just normalize people dying,” Ligawa said. “We’re going to say, ‘Well, that’s just what happens,’ and that will never be OK with me.”