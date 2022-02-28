Experts: Ukraine crisis could pump up gas prices in Waco, elsewhere

Ingham said prices rising to $3.25 to $3.30 locally would not surprise him. He said he doubts Americans are inclined to change driving habits to save money, not with COVID-19 on the run and warm weather approaching.

"We're coming out of COVID, feeling locked down a couple years," he said. "We're not interested in staying at home. We might buy a few fewer gallons or drive a few fewer miles, but that's about it. Throw inflation out of the picture, and we're still not as high as we were in 2008. Nobody liked it. ... Broadly speaking, our tolerance for relatively higher gas prices is greater than our lips admit."

GasBuddy's chief economist Patrick DeHaan said local prices could increase 25 to 75 cents per gallon for regular unleaded by Memorial Day.

He said he's not inclined to predict $4-a-gallon gas in Central Texas.

"The primary threat is sanctions on Russian energy, or their taking supplies off the table," DeHaan said. "So far they are still holding to their agreements, but with sanctions, they won't have any choice but to stop flow."