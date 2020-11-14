Experts warn against multi-household Thanksgiving gatherings as virus soars in McLennan County, nationwide

For anyone still planning to travel or attend a gathering with anyone outside their household, this weekend is the time to start self-quarantining and limiting outside contacts, said infectious disease specialist and McLennan County health authority Dr. Farley Verner.

“To those people I’d say, starting today, maximize their effort not to come in contact with others,” Verner said. “Stay at home as much as possible … if they’re expecting to not be infectious when they go see Grandma.”

Anyone who decides not to travel this year will not be alone. The AAA organization expects to see a 10% drop in travel across the country and a 5% drop in Texas this Thanksgiving — the largest one-year drop since the 2008 recession.

Anyone interested in getting tested before Thanksgiving should be aware a test can only report on the short period before it was administered, Verner said. A person could test negative for COVID-19, contract the virus after the test and have it without symptoms for several days, with the greatest risk for spreading it during that asymptomatic period.

Even though masking and social distancing are effective in reducing the spread of coronavirus, no one should presume the risk of catching it or spreading it is zero.