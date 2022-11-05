Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco

The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental.

Listed at $335,000, the house has been on the market for about three months. Waco real estate agent Matthew McLeod said he is not concerned by that. He said buyers moving for work or relocating from more expensive markets are still coming to Waco, a dynamic he expects to continue despite signs of a brewing recession.

"We don't have a mad rush of buyers coming in," McLeod said. "We have a slight inflection, because more people are moving to Central Texas than ever before, but the reality that's pushing the pricing is a lack of options."

Median home sale prices between August 2018 and September this year increased from $175,000 to $270,000 in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes McLennan and Falls counties. The median has dipped from almost $300,000 in May, though that dip is within the range of other fluctuations in the past four years.

McLeod said he expects prices over the next year to increase because of limited home supply. He said that if home prices do turn lower, he would expect the pace of purchases by investors aiming to make homes available for rent to pick up.

“The problem is if investors start buying homes to rent, if you're taking supply away, then you get back to a supply issue which keeps prices up,” he said.

He also would expect some homebuilders to shift from single-family to multifamily housing in that situation, McLeod said.

Adam Perdue, a research economist for the Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, said home prices typically fall after the school year ends, but this year it is happening earlier.

Unlike McLeod, he said he expects housing prices in Texas will fall in 2023 relative to 2022, but because Waco’s prices did not rise as dramatically as other cities, the fall likely will not be as pronounced.

Interest rates started falling at the end of 2019, and 2020 was already on track to bring a hot housing market, but any predictions got thrown out the window when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We were very doom and gloom when COVID hit, vis-a-vis the housing market,” Perdue said. “Almost assuredly there’s going to be recession, and almost all the time when we see a recession there’s going to be a lull and downturn in the housing market."

Instead, the recession that arrived with the pandemic mostly hit the retail and service sectors of the economy, and the people who suffered the most were those struggling financially before the pandemic began. Most of them were not homeowners or candidates to become homeowners, while homeowners were mostly able to keep their jobs and houses.

When the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an effort to prevent economic pain from becoming more widespread, the ability of many people to afford larger home loans grew significantly. For a time, buying a house became more attainable for people whose finances already were unscathed by the pandemic.

Now, with interest rates on the rise, buying power of many is limited.

Ray Perryman, economist, analyst and founder of the firm The Perryman Group, said he does not anticipate high interest rates will slow new construction in McLennan County or have much impact on the local economy, but will prevent some people from buying houses.

"As long as mortgage rates are elevated, it will have a dampening effect on the housing market," Perryman said. "Some buyers will no longer qualify for loans, others will have to buy smaller houses, and some will just choose not to move forward in a higher interest rate environment."

He said this situation usually comes with lower prices, but demand is still high enough in Waco to head that off.

"A decreasing number of buyers who qualify for homes tends generate a supply response," Perryman said. "In the present situation, however, the Waco area still faces a shortage of inventory and typical time on the market is relatively brief."

The home ownership rate in McLennan County averaged 59% from 2016 to 2020 in McLennan County, compared to a national average of 64%, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Perryman said he would expect the local home ownership rate to increase as people with higher incomes continue to move to the Waco area.

McLeod, the real estate agent, said he sees Baylor football as a main draw for Baylor alumni to move back to Waco. Higher prices in larger cities also make the market attractive in comparison, and white collar jobs not previously available in Waco also are driving migration to the area, he said.

Those groups will generally still be used to higher prices and will not worry too much about spending what sounds unreasonable to locals who remember when Waco homes were more affordable, McLeod said.