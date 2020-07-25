Extinguishing McLennan County COVID-19 'hotspot' would require 'culture of willingness,' local experts say

“My concern is we’re working toward a vaccine based on a virus that was elicited out of Wuhan … but in another six months or nine months it’s conceivable the virus may mutate and no longer be affected by vaccines designed by the original virus,” Richie said.

Richie said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially was slow to let other American researchers work on their own tests, instead deciding initially to rely on its own tests, which later turned out to be faulty.

In addition, early testing was also restricted to people who had traveled abroad or people who had been in contact with someone who had tested positive, a limitation Richie said proved to be a “huge mistake.”

“Now we’re at the very sad situation of these longs lines of cars that wait six and eight hours to get a test, and it’s just all totally worthless if you don’t get a result back in 24 or 48 hours,” Richie said. “The person doesn’t know what to do. The doctor doesn’t know what to do. You really need a fast response.”

Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said for McLennan County to get back to pre-June levels of spread would take a drastic change in behavior.