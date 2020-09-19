Faces of the pandemic: A daughter watches her parents struggle from afar

Marissa Resendez, 29, a convenience store worker, learned in late June that she could no longer visit her parents, Julia and Moses Resendez Sr.
Of four grown siblings, she was the designated caregiver for her disabled 74-year-old father, longtime pastor of Templo La Hermosa, a tiny South Waco church.
Her parents were quarantined at home in June after Moses tested positive for COVID-19. Julia’s test came back positive July 1. Marissa had to settle for glimpses of them as she dropped off food on their porch. It gnaws on her that she could not be with them for their final struggle with the deadly coronavirus.
He had pastored for 11 years then finally gave it up because he couldn’t do all the things. … He got in a bad accident when he was 20 and had both legs amputated. He was 100% disabled. He was a diabetic. He had two heart attacks and two strokes. He had it rough, but he was a strong man. He believed so much in God that none of those things bothered him.
They were both healthy as could be. This hit them out of nowhere. He was still trying to help everybody out, and he refused to wear his mask. He thought his faith in God was so strong he didn’t need a mask. I said, “Dad, wear a mask.” He said, “If it’s my time, it’s my time.”
After he was diagnosed (in June), they made him quarantine 14 days. My mom was the only one in the house to take care of him. He was so weak, he couldn’t even talk on the phone. My mom texted me and said, “Can you please call 911 for me? Me and dad are not feeling good.”
My husband called the ambulance. The hospital kept my dad and sent her back home. A day later she couldn’t even take a bath. We called the ambulance again. They found out she had pneumonia on top of COVID.
We got the news my father died July 16. Mom couldn’t eat, wasn’t sleeping right. Her blood pressure was rising.
The last phone call I had with Mom, she said, “Hey, baby, the nurse wants to talk to you.” (The nurse) said, “We’re going to put your mom on a ventilator.” My mom knew my dad had been put on a ventilator before he died. You could hear Mom’s voice, she was very scared. She said, “Baby, if anything happens, I love each and every one of you.” I said, “We love you, and we’re praying for you.”
Julia was hooked to a ventilator July 20, and laid face-down on her bed. Near the end, one son was allowed in briefly to say goodbye. Others had been gathering on the lawn of Ascension Providence to pray, not knowing where their parents’ rooms were. After Julia died Aug. 2., at age 61, Marissa found on a photo on her mom’s phone: an image of the family gathered below her window.
My 5-year-old, Jordan, was really close to my parents. To this day, he asks, “Are Grandma and Grandpa coming back?” I have to say they’re in heaven, they’re angels.
I would say it has affected us pretty bad. At first I didn’t take it that seriously, until they put my dad in the hospital. I never thought it would hit home like this. It took the two most important people away from me. I know God will heal in time, but we have to stay together. Me and my siblings is all I have now. I would say it has brought us closer together, made us stronger as a family.
I just wish everyone would take this seriously. A lot of people think this is a joke and don’t take it seriously.
Interview conducted by J.B. Smith
