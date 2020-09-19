Faces of the pandemic: A daughter watches her parents struggle from afar

My husband called the ambulance. The hospital kept my dad and sent her back home. A day later she couldn’t even take a bath. We called the ambulance again. They found out she had pneumonia on top of COVID.

We got the news my father died July 16. Mom couldn’t eat, wasn’t sleeping right. Her blood pressure was rising.

The last phone call I had with Mom, she said, “Hey, baby, the nurse wants to talk to you.” (The nurse) said, “We’re going to put your mom on a ventilator.” My mom knew my dad had been put on a ventilator before he died. You could hear Mom’s voice, she was very scared. She said, “Baby, if anything happens, I love each and every one of you.” I said, “We love you, and we’re praying for you.”

Julia was hooked to a ventilator July 20, and laid face-down on her bed. Near the end, one son was allowed in briefly to say goodbye. Others had been gathering on the lawn of Ascension Providence to pray, not knowing where their parents’ rooms were. After Julia died Aug. 2., at age 61, Marissa found on a photo on her mom’s phone: an image of the family gathered below her window.

My 5-year-old, Jordan, was really close to my parents. To this day, he asks, “Are Grandma and Grandpa coming back?” I have to say they’re in heaven, they’re angels.