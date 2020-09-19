Faces of the pandemic: Attorney fights for her clients while they fight the virus in jail

One has a long history of trauma that’s been compounded by the symptoms of his mental health condition. He’s been ready to go to court since he’s been back from the hospital. We wanted bench trials on both these cases to get to court faster but the state is insisting on a jury trial, making their wait for court longer than it needs to be.

For the veteran, who is in his 60s, a jury trial isn’t only a longer wait but is actually potentially dangerous because he is in a population vulnerable to COVID.

It’s incredibly frustrating when there really isn’t anything I can do. But it is equally frustrating when there is something I can try to do and I don’t get any cooperation, whether it is from the courts or the DA’s office. I think it is frustrating for my clients who are awaiting trial to answer an insanity defense based on a court examiner’s opinion.

A bench trial would avoid an excessive wait, and so it is very frustrating that I can’t get any cooperation from the DA’s office to waive their right to a jury trial so we can get these cases taken care of the way they are supposed to and also avoid members of our community having to risk their health coming to court for a jury trial that the accused person doesn’t even want.