Faces of the pandemic: Attorney fights for her clients while they fight the virus in jail

Waco attorney Jessi Freud, 34, is a defense attorney known for zealously fighting for her clients, many of whom are disadvantaged. While a Baylor Law School student in 2013, Freud thrust herself headlong into a yearslong effort with the Innocence Project of Texas to exonerate former Clifton High School principal Joe Bryan, believing he was wrongfully convicted of killing his wife, Mickey, in 1985. While not cleared, Bryan was paroled in March.
The pandemic, which has shut down much of society, including the criminal justice system, has frustrated Freud’s efforts to represent her clients, especially those in the county jail waiting for their cases to be resolved. Four of her clients tested positive for COVID-19 while in jail. One of those missed the funeral of his brother, who was murdered in Waco.
The cases of my most vulnerable clients, my clients with mental health issues who are typically housed in segregation, have been languishing during the pandemic. Consequently, they have inhumanely little interaction with others. They live in human-size boxes. I’ve pushed in every way I can think of to get them out of jail and move their cases when getting them out failed, and we’re still waiting to go to court.
One is a veteran who suffers from schizophrenia and has been found in the past to be not guilty by reason of insanity and spent time in treatment, where he belongs.
One has a long history of trauma that’s been compounded by the symptoms of his mental health condition. He’s been ready to go to court since he’s been back from the hospital. We wanted bench trials on both these cases to get to court faster but the state is insisting on a jury trial, making their wait for court longer than it needs to be.
For the veteran, who is in his 60s, a jury trial isn’t only a longer wait but is actually potentially dangerous because he is in a population vulnerable to COVID.
It’s incredibly frustrating when there really isn’t anything I can do. But it is equally frustrating when there is something I can try to do and I don’t get any cooperation, whether it is from the courts or the DA’s office. I think it is frustrating for my clients who are awaiting trial to answer an insanity defense based on a court examiner’s opinion.
A bench trial would avoid an excessive wait, and so it is very frustrating that I can’t get any cooperation from the DA’s office to waive their right to a jury trial so we can get these cases taken care of the way they are supposed to and also avoid members of our community having to risk their health coming to court for a jury trial that the accused person doesn’t even want.
Also, I’ve had four clients test positive for COVID. Having four of my clients, who are already at their most vulnerable by being in custody, battle the virus was tough. I felt like I screamed loud before anyone got sick to try to prevent it, and nobody in power paid any attention until after people got sick.
I’ve got another client who is innocent of the serious accusation against him. We’ve never negotiated a plea bargain. We’ve wanted a trial from Day One to clear his name. As of Oct. 30, he’ll have been in jail two years. I have no idea when I can tell him to expect the trial he’s demanded for almost 730 days. It feels wrong that I can’t tell him that, and that I also can’t get him a PR bond because no one will give me one due to the nature of the accusation against him. So he’s stuck in jail with no court date in sight. It’s just wrong.
Interview conducted by Tommy Witherspoon
