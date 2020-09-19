Faces of the pandemic: Home health worker's testing regimen reduces risks

This really has been a lot to juggle, but others really need the help. Visiting Angels makes sure we have everything we need and as a caregiver. You need to make sure you have everything in your car or with you and make sure you have it because you never know when you are going to get called out for an assignment.

I have my gloves in my bag. I have my sanitizer. I now take paper towels and hand soap, just in case the clients don’t have it. Some of them have it and some of them don’t, but you have to be ready to step in and do your job to make sure we are all safe.

With the virus, every day I get up and pray about the situation and thank God for waking me up and being able to go do the job I need to do and care for people who really need help, no matter what circumstance, whether its helping them go to the beauty shop or help them when they are sick and with their everyday needs.

I make sure I have the equipment that I need, the gloves, a face mask, and we make sure we wash our hands all through the day. It is just an everyday thing that we do now.

Sometimes I think about what if I have to be quarantined for 14 days, and that is a lot to think about. I just feel like God is going to be there, for all of us, and he is going to work this all out.

Interview conducted by Kristin Hoppa

