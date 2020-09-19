Faces of the pandemic: Home health worker's testing regimen reduces risks

Cindy Shepherd, 59, a home health care provider with Visiting Angels in Waco, has been tested for COVID-19 about 40 times in the past six months so she could make trips to visit clients in both private homes and long-term care facilities. The pandemic has fundamentally changed the field she has worked in for 18 years.
It feels like this has been a long time. But it really seems like it’s been longer than six months.
I really love helping people, blessing people and working with the elderly. I enjoy my job, and I really believe if you’ve been at a job for a long time, you have to love what you’re doing. I feel if I reach out to others, in the middle of a pandemic or not, one day I will be blessed back because I never know when I will need help or when my family will need help.
Every time you go into a facility, you have to get your temperature checked, and some facilities were giving all caregivers the COVID-19 test once a week. When I go into a facility that I might not go into every day, I have to keep my guard up. I never know when Visiting Angels might need to me go to a different facility, so I was being tested twice a week a few months ago.
It is a good thing to go and get tested, because safety is the biggest priority for everyone.
Visiting Angels, a senior care provider serving clients in McLennan and Bell counties, also provides personal protective equipment to caregivers whose clients have varying health needs.
This really has been a lot to juggle, but others really need the help. Visiting Angels makes sure we have everything we need and as a caregiver. You need to make sure you have everything in your car or with you and make sure you have it because you never know when you are going to get called out for an assignment.
I have my gloves in my bag. I have my sanitizer. I now take paper towels and hand soap, just in case the clients don’t have it. Some of them have it and some of them don’t, but you have to be ready to step in and do your job to make sure we are all safe.
With the virus, every day I get up and pray about the situation and thank God for waking me up and being able to go do the job I need to do and care for people who really need help, no matter what circumstance, whether its helping them go to the beauty shop or help them when they are sick and with their everyday needs.
I make sure I have the equipment that I need, the gloves, a face mask, and we make sure we wash our hands all through the day. It is just an everyday thing that we do now.
Sometimes I think about what if I have to be quarantined for 14 days, and that is a lot to think about. I just feel like God is going to be there, for all of us, and he is going to work this all out.
Interview conducted by Kristin Hoppa
