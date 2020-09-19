Faces of the pandemic: Missing her veteran ceremonies, praying across the distance

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Sims is a 76-year-old a retiree who ministers out of her house and organizes ceremonies for local veterans. She was married to her husband, Marine Sgt. Louis Sims, for 42 years before he died from cancer five years ago.

Sims said it has been lonelier now that her friend group cannot visit and worship with her like usual. Now, they visit her by driving up to her curb, keeping their distance.

When this virus started and we had to distance from one another, the ladies had to stop coming. We had to start wearing masks. It hurt me, and it saddens me because we’re so used to getting together. We worship and minister to one another. I’ll have about three or four cars parked by the gate, and we’ll do a little hour or hour-and-a-half sermon.

We keep in touch, we talk, and I ask how they’re doing. Most of them are up in age and they’re going through illnesses already. I pray for them, and I tell them, “I’ll keep in touch with you.” It doesn’t have to keep us away from one another. You can still park in front of their yard, just to wave and say hi.

It hurts me to see this happening all over the world.

People in stores don’t talk like they used to, they’re distanced from one another.