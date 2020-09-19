Faces of the pandemic: Musician finds new rhythm, day job to fill gaps

It was difficult for awhile, being so tired. I’d be working in the sun four or five hours, come home, eat and then go out to play with no rest. I would usually play until 1 o’clock in the morning, and it might be 3 or 4 o’clock depending on the drive home. On stage, I feel like I want to be energetic, but some parts of me would think I want to sit down. I would tell the audience, I’m a working man and come here to do this, and some people would tell me after the show, I know the feeling. But once I’m on the stage, everything goes away.

Saldana found himself picking up gigs as far away as Tomball, Corsicana, Dallas and Fort Worth, but found a silver lining in a difficult time and says things are slowly rebounding.

It opened my eyes why I got into doing music. Being shut down, I missed the music. I had a passion for it and I love music. I had a fan come up to me after a show who said he saw my show two years ago and can now see how much fun I’m having now.

I’m doing a lot of private venues — birthday parties, weddings, a private pool party two weeks ago. I have four shows this weekend. I was shocked when I read it.