Faces of the pandemic: Musician finds new rhythm, day job to fill gaps

Axtell resident Michael Saldana, 33, is a Texas country singer and guitarist, who performs frequently at Central Texas venues and heads the band the Midnight Riders.
Before all this, I stayed pretty busy and played about five nights a week. I hosted an open mic at a little place in downtown Waco, the Backyard Saloon, that I made a platform for (musicians) to come and play, and I invited business owners to come and check out up-and-coming talent. For the younger generation, it’s hard for them to come out and show their talent. … Sometimes I would get double-booked and I’d try to get the owner to give someone else a chance to play.
Starting March 17, local and state shelter-in-place orders to curb COVID-19 spread shut down bars and restaurants, closing many of the places Saldana played. While venues started to reopen on a limited basis by late May, a statewide COVID-19 surge in June led Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to close bars again. Saldana had to find a job outside of music, assisting a local independent building contractor.
Two months ago was when it really started hitting, I had to get a job to get back on my feet. Some venues were kind enough they wanted us (musicians) to have some kind of work, but I went from five nights a week to one or two nights. I’ve played music about 15 years and (for) about seven, it’s been my job. Luckily, I have good friends who had a job.
It was difficult for awhile, being so tired. I’d be working in the sun four or five hours, come home, eat and then go out to play with no rest. I would usually play until 1 o’clock in the morning, and it might be 3 or 4 o’clock depending on the drive home. On stage, I feel like I want to be energetic, but some parts of me would think I want to sit down. I would tell the audience, I’m a working man and come here to do this, and some people would tell me after the show, I know the feeling. But once I’m on the stage, everything goes away.
Saldana found himself picking up gigs as far away as Tomball, Corsicana, Dallas and Fort Worth, but found a silver lining in a difficult time and says things are slowly rebounding.
It opened my eyes why I got into doing music. Being shut down, I missed the music. I had a passion for it and I love music. I had a fan come up to me after a show who said he saw my show two years ago and can now see how much fun I’m having now.
I’m doing a lot of private venues — birthday parties, weddings, a private pool party two weeks ago. I have four shows this weekend. I was shocked when I read it.
I’m getting back in it, have some new venues, new places to play. I’ve been waiting three months to do this and (fans) have been waiting as well. My crowd — they love to dance at places nobody thought to dance at, places like a coffeehouse.
When my people walk in, they know it’s about to get fun. I know I’m not always going to get a big, clappy audience, but when I see people bobbing their heads up and down and tapping their feet, I know they’re listening. That’s all I need.
Interview conducted by Carl Hoover
