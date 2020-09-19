Faces of the pandemic: Teacher, school find unity in task at hand

Professionally, we go back to school, and it’s a lot of lingering questions. Who comes in next? How does it look? We go back to every question lingering. But G.W. Carver, right here on the East Riverside, could be no more proud, no more secure in its leadership right now. We have someone who is super competent, super qualified and also called to be exactly where he is for us in this moment.

The atmosphere is really positive, which is all you can ever ask for, right? We were in a situation where Carver was IR already, so improvement required (by the state). Students keep falling through the cracks for, you name a reason, that’s why. And then understanding that these kids did not finish the second semester grade years, so there are going to be a lot of gaps in a situation where there already were gaps to fill. So, understandably, there is a battle ahead of every teacher in that building and there’s a battle for every student in that building. But in some way, this year really feels like it’s all getting better.

Everybody’s pulling together to do what they can for the better. It’s really empowering, right from the leadership doing what they have to do to everybody else falling in line and doing their time.