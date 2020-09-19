Faces of the pandemic: Teacher, school find unity in task at hand

Jeremy Jackson, 28, is in his fourth year teaching in Waco and his third teaching seventh grade math at G.W. Carver Middle School.
Jackson returned to Carver last school year after moving to Tennyson Middle School for 2018-19, partly because he wanted to be under Principal Phillip Perry’s leadership. Jackson had taught at Carver for a year before moving to Tennyson.
But Perry died March 31 from COVID-19 complications, marking McLennan County’s first death connected to the novel coronavirus. Jackson chose to remain at Carver to continue helping the students he and Perry both want to succeed. Isaac Carrier, who has more 25 years of experience as an educator, has filled Perry’s position at Carver.
Anytime you lose someone who is important to you personally and professionally, it definitely has its way of changing you. When I really thought about Mr. Perry passing, first I thought he didn’t pass doing something that he hated. He didn’t pass being scared.
For those who believe in the afterlife, I know for a fact he is smiling down on us and has given us his blessing.
We’re six months post the initial March break that lasted for teachers anyway, and as far as how that has affected me, it really has made me realize that if you’re here at this time, it’s for a reason. Because COVID is non-discriminatory. Seeing that brings a different appreciation to my life.
Professionally, we go back to school, and it’s a lot of lingering questions. Who comes in next? How does it look? We go back to every question lingering. But G.W. Carver, right here on the East Riverside, could be no more proud, no more secure in its leadership right now. We have someone who is super competent, super qualified and also called to be exactly where he is for us in this moment.
The atmosphere is really positive, which is all you can ever ask for, right? We were in a situation where Carver was IR already, so improvement required (by the state). Students keep falling through the cracks for, you name a reason, that’s why. And then understanding that these kids did not finish the second semester grade years, so there are going to be a lot of gaps in a situation where there already were gaps to fill. So, understandably, there is a battle ahead of every teacher in that building and there’s a battle for every student in that building. But in some way, this year really feels like it’s all getting better.
Everybody’s pulling together to do what they can for the better. It’s really empowering, right from the leadership doing what they have to do to everybody else falling in line and doing their time.
G.W. Carver has become a total learning center. Teachers are learning new programming, virtual learning, and students are learning. As the teachers are learning to a certain level, they understand what it’s like to want somebody to be patient with them right now, so that has placed another level of patience we will lay on these students. And that patience is felt. Patience is understood as love because that’s what it is. So when you walk in that building, you feel learning, you feel patience, you feel love, and that’s just such a blessing.
I can’t say safety has been on the forefront of everybody’s mind, mainly because there’s a job to do right now. Everybody’s focused. It’s almost like playing football in the rain. Yeah, it’s wet and it’s muddy, and it’s kind of icky. But we got a task at hand. And I think everybody’s focused, so yes we are remaining safe, but fear is not in that building right now.
Interview conducted by Brooke Crum
