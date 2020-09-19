Faces of the pandemic: Waco stylist shifts from shutdown to slowdown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For seven weeks, stylist Vicky Humphries, 49, shut down her space at the Hair Studio, 6501 Sanger Ave., in response to the state’s COVID-19 orders. She has been styling hair since 2003.

My last official day was March 23rd, and I went back on May 8. I rent my space, which is the arrangement most stylists have. You are your own mini-business within a business. There are eight stylists at my salon, and everybody had to shut down, to leave. Some of them do not have husbands. I was lucky. I have a husband. A couple of girls, their income is their only source.

Humphries said she received her first unemployment check after she had been back at work a week. She would receive four more, a total of five.

It took forever, was crazy. I was compensated for five of the seven weeks I was unemployed. For some reason, they don’t pay for the first week. I had worked two days the week we closed, so I was told I would not get unemployment compensation for that period.

My husband, Aaron, and I used credit cards to buy groceries and dipped into our savings. We have two grown sons. One became very sick with COVID-19.