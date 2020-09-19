Faces of the pandemic: Waco stylist shifts from shutdown to slowdown

For seven weeks, stylist Vicky Humphries, 49, shut down her space at the Hair Studio, 6501 Sanger Ave., in response to the state’s COVID-19 orders. She has been styling hair since 2003.
My last official day was March 23rd, and I went back on May 8. I rent my space, which is the arrangement most stylists have. You are your own mini-business within a business. There are eight stylists at my salon, and everybody had to shut down, to leave. Some of them do not have husbands. I was lucky. I have a husband. A couple of girls, their income is their only source.
Humphries said she received her first unemployment check after she had been back at work a week. She would receive four more, a total of five.
It took forever, was crazy. I was compensated for five of the seven weeks I was unemployed. For some reason, they don’t pay for the first week. I had worked two days the week we closed, so I was told I would not get unemployment compensation for that period.
My husband, Aaron, and I used credit cards to buy groceries and dipped into our savings. We have two grown sons. One became very sick with COVID-19.
Though I did not have an income, I still had to pay $155 a week to keep my space at the shop. As I said, we were more fortunate than those trying to get by on a single income, but when you’re a two-income family, you budget accordingly. When one income disappears, there is a time of adjustment.
I never seriously considered styling hair in my home or going somewhere else. I was really scared, hearing all the rumors about people being turned in and facing massive fines and losing their licenses. I was petrified, so it was not an option for me, just too frightening.
Business is still very much down. I wish I could say it’s improving, but that’s not the case. It’s slow not only for me but my co-workers. A lot of people are working at home, so they’re waiting longer between appointments to get their hair done. All the clippers are sold out around town. People are cutting their husbands’ hair and their children’s hair. It’s terrible right now.
There was no back-to-school rush. Nothing really happened, as students and teachers were involved in online learning. That was money we could count on. August makes up for July. It was very disappointing.
I could count on booking five appointments a day before the pandemic. I charge $35 for a women’s shampoo, cut and style. Men pay $25.
These days I’m lucky to book five appointments a week.
I’m not going up in price, and I’m definitely not going down. Our prices remain competitive in this market.
I have thought about changing careers. I like my job, and I don’t want to change, but I may have to ponder it a little more.
I believe the situation statewide could have been handled better. I think everything would have been fine had the client and myself each worn a mask, had we created distancing between chairs, constantly wiped down everything and stepped up cleaning and sanitizing.
Interview conducted by Mike Copeland
