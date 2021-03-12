Falls County becoming a vaccine destination for region as hub leader pushes to serve locals

Kim Becker registered Falls Community Hospital and Clinic as a hub to administer COVID-19 vaccines because she wanted the people of Falls County to have easy access to shots.
In doing so, however, Becker inadvertently transformed the Central Texas community of Marlin, where decades ago visitors came from all over to luxuriate in warm mineral water baths, into a hot spot for COVID-19 shots.
"I would say the majority of the people we have seen have come from McLennan, Travis and Harris counties, but we have had people come from El Paso, Laredo, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin," Becker said. "It amazes me. I would not drive that far. I did not expect that at all. The whole reason I signed up to be a hub was to make sure our community has the vaccine, but it has really been a struggle to get them to come in."
Becker, director of clinic operations and a licensed vocational nurse for more than 20 years, said that of the roughly 8,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the clinic has administered, the vast majority have gone to people who live outside Falls County.
She estimated that less than 10% of the county's 17,200 residents have been vaccinated despite the fact the clinic gets 1,170 doses a week and operates from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Indeed, state data show 1,562 Falls County residents, about 9%, have been fully vaccinated, while 2,393 have received one or more dose.
"People with means have been able to get here when it is difficult to vaccinate people in my own hometown," Becker said. "I am going to start thinking out of the box a bit to get people here vaccinated. I have reached out to the churches, although I haven't heard back from any of them yet. I am going to schools to vaccinate teachers next week. I am thinking of having a Falls County Day, where only people from Falls County can come in."
Becker quipped that she is willing to stand at the altar and vaccinate churchgoers after they have received communion if that is what it takes to increase local vaccination numbers.
"I have really been struggling to get them in here, and I'm not sure why that is," Becker said. "I think that maybe some in the African-American community are wary, and there might be some anti-vaxxers. And a lot of people have said they don't trust the vaccine and they don't trust the government."
Many of the out-of-town travelers have ended up in Marlin for vaccines because state health officials have encouraged people to register at multiple vaccine hubs to increase their chances of getting the shots more quickly.
"That is fine. Hubs are not allowed to turn people away," Becker said. "But once you get your shot, remove yourself from that list so you are not taking up space for someone else trying to get an appointment. We have gotten a lot of calls to take people off the list so spots are available to others, and they are immediately taken off the list."
Once a person is vaccinated, hub officials are required to enter the recipient's name into a state immunization database within 24 hours, Becker said.
Vaccinations also are being given at the Walmart in Marlin. The next clinic offering for those receiving second doses will be March 20 at the Marlin Middle School, where 1,300 people are expected, she said.
Becker was critical of Gov. Greg Abbott's decision last week to negate the statewide mask mandate.
"I feel like it was a poor decision. I am going to continue to wear my mask," she said. "We have people wear masks at the clinic. I think we are finally making progress and it was a little too soon. We will see what the next few weeks bring. I hope I am wrong."