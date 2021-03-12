Falls County becoming a vaccine destination for region as hub leader pushes to serve locals

"People with means have been able to get here when it is difficult to vaccinate people in my own hometown," Becker said. "I am going to start thinking out of the box a bit to get people here vaccinated. I have reached out to the churches, although I haven't heard back from any of them yet. I am going to schools to vaccinate teachers next week. I am thinking of having a Falls County Day, where only people from Falls County can come in."

Becker quipped that she is willing to stand at the altar and vaccinate churchgoers after they have received communion if that is what it takes to increase local vaccination numbers.

"I have really been struggling to get them in here, and I'm not sure why that is," Becker said. "I think that maybe some in the African-American community are wary, and there might be some anti-vaxxers. And a lot of people have said they don't trust the vaccine and they don't trust the government."

Many of the out-of-town travelers have ended up in Marlin for vaccines because state health officials have encouraged people to register at multiple vaccine hubs to increase their chances of getting the shots more quickly.