Falls County employee awarded $4 million in asphalt equipment accident

A former Falls County employee who almost lost a foot when a 2,200-pound piece of construction equipment fell on him was awarded more than $4 million after a four-day trial in Waco's federal court.

A seven-person U.S. District Court jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday evening before siding with 42-year-old Chuck Pruitt in his personal injury, product liability lawsuit against Asphalt Zipper Inc. and awarding more than $4,050,000 in damages.

Pruitt's trial team, including attorneys Mo Aziz, Robert Stem Jr., Angelina Wike, Karl Long and Greg White, asked the jury to award $8 million in damages to Pruitt, a Falls County Road and Bridge Department employee who suffered permanent, life-altering injuries in the workplace accident in October 2018.

Asphalt Zipper, a Utah corporation that manufactured the machinery used to pulverize and reclaim asphalt for road repairs, offered Pruitt $500,000 to settle the case after mediation efforts, Aziz said.

Pruitt suffered a near amputation above his left ankle when the water system component of the equipment fell on him. He was hospitalized for a week after surgery, bedridden for two months and faces more surgeries, Aziz said.