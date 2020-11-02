Falls County grand jury clears driver in deputy's death, injuries to Riesel chief

A Falls County grand jury cleared a Fort Worth man of criminal wrongdoing Monday in the October 2019 traffic crash in which Falls County Sheriff's Office Deputy Matt Jones was killed and Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow was seriously injured.
Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam said the grand jury no-billed Michael Palmer after hearing evidence that road conditions at the State Highway 6 location that some area residents call "Dead Man's Curve" played a significant role in the deadly incident.
Monday's grand jury decision mirrored the results of those from an August grand jury session in which Baylor University football player Logan Compton also was cleared in a June 2019 crash in the same location that killed a mother of six.
Jones was killed and Krumnow was badly injured while working an accident about a mile south of Riesel in the northbound lane of State Highway 6, four months after Compton’s wreck at the same spot in which Hermaleen Haney, 30, of Granbury, was killed.
The grand jury no-billed Compton three weeks after Gilliam dismissed a manslaughter indictment against the freshman tight end. She did so after revisiting the case and discovering new evidence of the dangerous road conditions at the spot of that accident and two other fatal crashes since 2016.
Gilliam has said she decided to reopen the case after speaking with residents who live near the location. They reported that most every time it rains, there were multiple wrecks and cars sliding off the road before Texas Department of Transportation officials improved the roadway after Jones was killed.
Unlike Compton, Palmer was never arrested in the incident and now he, too, has been cleared by the grand jury.
Palmer is a defendant in two separate lawsuits filed in Falls County. Jones' wife, Courtney, and his parents, Ronnie and Debbie Jones, and Krumnow and his wife, Carnelia Krumnow, are suing Palmer for crashing into the officers while they were assisting another motorist who was stopped on the side of the road.
The Krumnows' lawsuit also names as defendants Mazda Motor of America and Mazda Motor Corp. The Jones' suit also names Palmer’s insurance carrier, Auto Club County Mutual Insurance Co., as a defendant.
Gilliam said after Compton was no-billed in August that the difference between the previous grand jury that indicted him was new evidence of all the other wrecks at that location when it rained, and the fact that no or fewer wrecks have occurred there since TXDOT resurfaced Highway 6 from Marlin to Riesel.
She has said she thinks dismissing the case against Compton was the right thing to do despite the fact that the “black box” in Compton’s 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck showed he was driving 86 mph in a 75 mph zone when he lost control on the slick road, slid across the median and struck the car driven by Haney.
Krumnow, who is trying to rebound from his injuries and get back to work, said he thinks the grand jury made the right decision.
"It will just make my civil suit go through faster," Krumnow said. "I don't really blame the kid. He just lost control. He was going too fast, but there is nothing criminal there."
Jones' mother, Debbie Jones, declined comment Monday on the advice of her attorney, Justin Burrow. He also declined comment, citing the pending litigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.