Falls County grand jury clears driver in deputy's death, injuries to Riesel chief

Unlike Compton, Palmer was never arrested in the incident and now he, too, has been cleared by the grand jury.

Palmer is a defendant in two separate lawsuits filed in Falls County. Jones' wife, Courtney, and his parents, Ronnie and Debbie Jones, and Krumnow and his wife, Carnelia Krumnow, are suing Palmer for crashing into the officers while they were assisting another motorist who was stopped on the side of the road.

The Krumnows' lawsuit also names as defendants Mazda Motor of America and Mazda Motor Corp. The Jones' suit also names Palmer’s insurance carrier, Auto Club County Mutual Insurance Co., as a defendant.

Gilliam said after Compton was no-billed in August that the difference between the previous grand jury that indicted him was new evidence of all the other wrecks at that location when it rained, and the fact that no or fewer wrecks have occurred there since TXDOT resurfaced Highway 6 from Marlin to Riesel.

She has said she thinks dismissing the case against Compton was the right thing to do despite the fact that the “black box” in Compton’s 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck showed he was driving 86 mph in a 75 mph zone when he lost control on the slick road, slid across the median and struck the car driven by Haney.