Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman arrest on sexual assault, other charges

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman was arrested Monday on charges including sexual assault and assault of a public servant, based on an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Scaman, 48, was booked into Bell County Jail after the Texas Rangers arrested him Monday on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and two third-degree felony charges of assault of a public servant.

Scaman was sued twice in the last two years by former employees who claimed he subjected them to unwanted sexual advances and harassment. Both lawsuits have since been settled, court documents state.

The Attorney General's Office presented the case after Falls County District Attorney Jodi Gilliam recused herself. Judge Rusty Russ of 82nd State District Court, also recused himself. Regional Administrative Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield will appoint a visiting judge to preside over Scaman’s case.

Staff writer Tommy Witherspoon contributed to this story.

