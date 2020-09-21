Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman arrested on sexual assault, other charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman was arrested Monday on charges including sexual assault and assault of a public servant, based on an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Scaman, 48, was booked into Bell County Jail after the Texas Rangers arrested him on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and two third-degree felony charges of assault of a public servant.

A Falls County grand jury issued the five-count indictment, which was unsealed Monday and presented by the Texas Attorney General's Office, which will prosecute the case. The indictment states Scaman sexually abused a female city of Marlin employee on Aug. 5.

The same victim also accused Scaman of making sexually harassing statements and of making unwelcome sexual advances or other verbal or physical contact in August, the indictment states. According to the indictment, victim claims Scaman grabbed her breasts or genitals, while he was "acting under color of his office as a public servant, namely Falls County sheriff."

A second accuser alleged in April that Scaman sexually harassed and made sexual advances while he was serving as sheriff. The indictment states that the victim was an employee of the Falls County Jail at the time of the incident.