Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman arrested on sexual assault, other charges

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman was arrested Monday on charges including sexual assault and assault of a public servant, based on an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Scaman, 48, was booked into Bell County Jail after the Texas Rangers arrested him on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and two third-degree felony charges of assault of a public servant.
A Falls County grand jury issued the five-count indictment, which was unsealed Monday and presented by the Texas Attorney General's Office, which will prosecute the case. The indictment states Scaman sexually abused a female city of Marlin employee on Aug. 5.
The same victim also accused Scaman of making sexually harassing statements and of making unwelcome sexual advances or other verbal or physical contact in August, the indictment states. According to the indictment, victim claims Scaman grabbed her breasts or genitals, while he was "acting under color of his office as a public servant, namely Falls County sheriff."
A second accuser alleged in April that Scaman sexually harassed and made sexual advances while he was serving as sheriff. The indictment states that the victim was an employee of the Falls County Jail at the time of the incident.
Scaman was sued twice in the last two years by former employees who claimed he subjected them to unwanted sexual advances and harassment. Both lawsuits have since been settled, court documents state.
The Attorney General's Office presented the case after Falls County District Attorney Jodi Gilliam recused herself. Judge Rusty Russ of 82nd State District Court also recused himself. Regional Administrative Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield will appoint a visiting judge to preside over Scaman’s case.
Scaman remained in Bell County Jail on Monday evening with a bond listed at $195,000.
Staff writer Tommy Witherspoon contributed to this story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.