Falls County Sheriff’s Office seizes $70,000 in narcotics during traffic stop

Fall County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three individuals following a traffic stop near Rosebud Friday morning after discovering thousands of dollars worth of narcotics in their vehicle.
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped the vehicle around 1 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 77. They conducted a roadside investigation and seized an undisclosed amount of money as well as narcotics with an approximate street value of $70,000, the post said. Deputies also seized two firearms, of which one was identified as stolen.
All three occupants of the vehicle, who have not yet been named, were arrested on the scene and taken to Falls County Jail where they are facing multiple felony charges.
