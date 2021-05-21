 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Falls County Sheriff’s Office seizes $70,000 in narcotics during traffic stop
0 comments

Falls County Sheriff’s Office seizes $70,000 in narcotics during traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}

Fall County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three individuals following a traffic stop near Rosebud Friday morning after discovering thousands of dollars worth of narcotics in their vehicle.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped the vehicle around 1 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 77. They conducted a roadside investigation and seized an undisclosed amount of money as well as narcotics with an approximate street value of $70,000, the post said. Deputies also seized two firearms, of which one was identified as stolen.

All three occupants of the vehicle, who have not yet been named, were arrested on the scene and taken to Falls County Jail where they are facing multiple felony charges.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert