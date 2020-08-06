Families protest gravesite conditions at Doris Miller Memorial Park

Her two sisters, her aunt, uncle and grandmother remain in Doris Miller, but she resorted to reburying her mother in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.

“I’ve been fighting with the owner for six years and there was no resolution, no improvement, so I just decided to remove my family,” Mays said.

Mays started the “Waco Cemetery” Facebook page, which has more than 550 members, as a hub for families going through the same thing and a place to plan protests and further action.

Mays said legally, there is nothing the state can do if the perpetual care funds have all been used. She said the cemetery should either improve its upkeep or stop charging the fees and formally make families responsible for the maintenance.

Patricia Brooks, who came to Thursday’s protest from Dallas, said her grandmother, mother, father, daughter, nephew, and her sister who died in June are all buried in the cemetery. Brooks, along with other protesters, said the owner has not kept in contact and has been slow to respond.

“We do come out here on holidays to check the gravesites, for sure,” Brooks said. “But the things have been exposed on Facebook have been just disrespectful.”