Family, community remember McGregor shooting victims in funeral Mass

About 250 people attended the Friday funeral Mass for three of the five people slain in last week's shootings in McGregor.

Catholic priest Albert Ruiz conducted a funeral Friday for Monica Delgado and two of her children, teenagers Miguel and Natallie Avila, at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor. Toward the end of the service family members spoke.

"Monica was a beautiful personality," Delgado's brother-in-law, Jose Sepulveda, said. "She loved to cook and bake."

Sepulveda said Miguel was a hard worker, cutting grass with his grandfather in the afternoons. Natallie was shy, but she would light up the room for the people who knew her really well, he said.

On Sept. 29, five people were shot to death in McGregor: Delgado and two of her children as well as two of their next door neighbors, Lorena "Lori" Aviles, and her adult daughter, Natalie Aviles. Police have accused the man Delgado lived with for 11 years, and who was the father of her three younger children, of the five killings.

Funeral services held Thursday for the Aviles women were private at the request of the family. The Friday funeral for Delgado and her two slain children was open to the community.

Thanking the community

Toward the end of the Friday service Sepulveda and two other family members thanked the McGregor community for the outpouring of love and support they felt over the past week.

Leticia Ortuno thanked the community in Spanish. Abigail Klish thanked them in English.

"At a time when we are at our lowest, we want to thank those we know and those we don't for the love and support we received in the last week," Klish said. "We also recognize that two other wonderful souls left this world at the same time and we offer our deepest condolences to the family of Lorena and Natalie Aviles."

Addressing the tragedy

Officiating the funeral primarily in Spanish, Ruiz also addressed the tragic aspect of these deaths.

"All of these deaths were caused by an act of evil," Ruiz said. "What do we do with all of this as we feel sad and afflicted?"

In answer to his own question, the priest went on to say that the Gospel of St. John records an account of Jesus Christ talking with the family of his friend Lazarus who died. Lazarus' sister Mary said to Jesus that if he had been there, her brother would not have died. "Jesus wept," the priest quoted from John's Gospel.

"Jesus cries any time his children are taken by an act of evil," Ruiz said. He said the Gospels tell us Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead. "Jesus' death and resurrection were to bring us all new life."

Delgado, as well as Miguel and Natallie Avila are survived by the three younger children Delgado had with the man accused of the five killings: Jesus Jaimes, Nicolas Jaimes and Yulissa Jaimes, as well as by Delgado's parents, Joel Delgado and Otilia Aviles, her brothers, Joel and Juan Delgado-Aviles, and her sister, Melissa Sepulveda.

The service

The funeral venue was already half way filled by 30 minutes before the service was set to begin. Relations, friends and community members, young and old, Hispanic, white and Black had all joined the family to mourn their loss and celebrate the lives Delgado, Miguel and Natallie lived.

The service was mostly in Spanish, but parts were repeated in English.

Ruiz walked in with two alter attendants, both girls, ahead of the three caskets.

One casket was white with silver trim; another, white with gold and bronze trim; the third, blue-grey, with silver trim. A small cadre of mourners , all dressed in white shirts and wearing matching pinkish-red flowers near their collars, accompanied each casket.

At the beginning of the service a small choir could be heard singing uplifting "Alleluias," accompanied in a major key by an electric piano.

During the Mass portion of the service, the girl alter attendants performed all the rites and duties of the role, handing Ruiz his prayer book and Bible, as well as passing him the elements of Holy Communion for his blessing.

Toward the end of the service the choir sang in Spanish to the melody of the hymn "How Great Thou Art."