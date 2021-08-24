Family: Doctor imprisoned by Taliban with Waco missionaries 20 years ago fears for his family's life

An Afghanistan doctor whose family says he was arrested 20 years ago with two Waco missionaries fears for his life and is pleading for help fleeing the country now that the Taliban has seized control of the war-torn nation.

A family member said Dr. Mansoor Sawiz, a pediatrician who worked as an interpreter for Antioch Community Church missionary Dayna Curry before the two of them, missionary Heather Mercer and several other foreign aid workers and Afghan associates were imprisoned by the Taliban for months in 2001, has sent desperate messages to family here in Texas and to the media for aid in leaving Afghanistan with his wife and five children.

Ajmal Mayar, an engineer whose wife's sister is married to Sawiz, said Tuesday that the lives of Sawiz and his family have been upended and placed in danger since U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan and the extremist group has taken over.

Sawiz and his family traveled from their home in the Samangan province in north central Afghanistan to Kabul this week in an effort to get on a plane leaving the country, said Mayar, who appealed to the Tribune-Herald to reach out to Curry to see if she could assist his efforts.