About 1,400 runners will race early Saturday in the Bearathon half marathon and the Sic ‘Em 6K through the streets of Waco and Baylor University and along the Brazos River.

Several will be running in honor of Daniel Jones, a Baylor student who died near the Bearathon finish line 10 years ago and whose kindness and resilience inspired many. Some of the competitors running in his memory are family members and close friends who knew him much of his life. Others are members of his fraternity now attending Baylor who never got the chance to meet him. Both contingents take part in the race every year.

Daniel Jones was a fifth year senior and had applied for admission at George W. Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor when he collapsed near the end of the 2013 Bearathon. His legacy of kindness and consideration of others inspires his friends, family and members of his Kappa Omega Tau fraternity.

Daniel

Daniel Jones grew up in North Richland Hills, near Fort Worth. His uncle, Dana Jones, said Daniel Jones’ father was never part of his life and his mother died in a traffic crash while Daniel was in middle school.

He lived with Dana’s parents while Dana was in high school and in the military.

“Daniel was like a much younger brother,” Dana Jones said.

An infection Daniel Jones had at a very young age left him blind in one eye. Dana Jones said he remembers teaching him batting stances for youth baseball so he could hit even though he could only see with one eye.

One of his fraternity brothers and college roommates, Randall Fowler, said Daniel Jones used his life story of overcoming adversity through hard work and faith in Jesus as way to inspire other others.

“Rather than turning to anger and substance abuse, Daniel turned to hope in Jesus Christ,” Fowler said. “He made a positive life and he inspired this in everyone who knew him. Being dealt a difficult hand in life doesn’t determine the future.”

He loved people, especially children and young people, and he showed it in volunteering with Baylor Buddies, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Rappaport Academy, Fowler said.

Taylor Pfeiffer, another fraternity brother and roommate, said Daniel was always joyful and always positive, even though he had sleeping troubles.

Pfeiffer said Daniel loved to wear costumes, at Halloween or any time he could. He would dress as Charlie Brown, Mr. Clean, Popeye and other characters who had no hair, Pfeiffer said.

“Time that he could have spent studying a little more, Daniel would invest it with his friends instead,” Pfeiffer said.

Running with the Joneses

Current Kappa Omega Tau President Ethan Houser said members of the fraternity run in the Bearathon every year to remember Daniel.

One of Daniel’s distant cousins, Justin Gardiner, said he and Alaina Sloan started the tradition among family members of running the Bearathon in Daniel’s name a few years after he died.

Sloan, a first cousin who lived with Daniel at their grandparents’ house for part of their childhood, said Friday that she was not very good at running growing up but she enjoyed it.

Gardiner said Kappa Omega Tau members do a lot to remember Daniel.

“They still tell his story, 10 years after he died,” Gardiner said. “And they get a group of guys together to run the Bearathon in Daniel’s name every year.”

Seth Mackinnon, a current Baylor student and fraternity member in charge of getting this year’s group of runners together, said the fraternity gets a group together and has dinner with Daniel’s family members the Friday before the race.

“Running with the Jones family is really important to us,” Mackinnon said. “None of us there now knew Daniel personally, but the tradition has gone on for 10 years. Daniel made an impact. We’re running in Daniel’s name for the inspiration.”

The race course for Bearathon, which bills itself as the toughest half marathon in Texas, includes some significant hills in Cameron Park, and a portion of each registration fee goes to support the Baylor Student Foundation’s Scholarship Fund, according to the race website.