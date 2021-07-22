Family frustrated by motorists crashing into their Robinson home through dangerous intersection

The family is in the process of rebuilding the home again. This time, Kevin Harless is adding LED lighting along the front in hopes the extra illumination will help people avoid the home. He is grateful for the good Samaritan who read his Facebook post about the family's saga and delivered the bales of hay about a week ago to serve as a potential home shield.

He said he has tried to get his father to move because of the inherent dangers of that location. Instead, he said, his father tried to get him to move back home to Robinson.

"My father loves that home," Kevin Harless said. "He loves McLennan County. He loves Robinson. I have asked him to sell the property and move to Dallas with me. He doesn't want to. He wants to spend what time left, if he can, where he loves to live. Which is here. That is what he wants.

"The only thing I want out of this is to be able to give my father his wish of staying in the home and the city he loves as long as he possibly can. But I can't allow him to do that, and I’ve told him this and it really breaks his heart. But I can't in good faith allow him to stay in this house if I don't feel confident that no one is going to get hurt," he said.