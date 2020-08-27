Family Health Center honors founding physician

Family Health Center presented a Founder’s Award to Dr. William Roddy at his home on Aug. 21 for his contributions to its establishment and his longstanding commitment to training residents through the Waco Family Medicine Residency Program.
Family Health Center was established in 1969 by the McLennan County Medical Society to address a shortage of doctors, lack of primary care access for low-income community members, and economic development issues in Waco. The center was developed from a coalition of business, political and medical leaders pulling together to solve the problems.
Roddy was in the first committee of the McLennan County Medical Society that studied a solution to those problems. FHC’s residency program was the first family medicine (formerly called family practice) residency program west of the Mississippi to receive accreditation from the American Medical Association Council on Continuing Medical Education and the first residency program in the nation to be established by a county medical society.
Attending the ceremony was the first resident of the program, Dr. Bing Oei, and the first full-time faculty employee of the residency program, Dr. May Wang.
Roddy was one of the key local leaders who stepped up to address the challenges faced by the Greater Waco community. He was not only instrumental in Family Health Center’s creation, but greatly involved in teaching residents in internal medicine as well as cardiac care, according to Carlos Hinojosa, development director for Family Health Center.
Family Health Center is a federally qualified health center providing health care to underserved residents of McLennan and Bell counties who have historically struggled in a health care system that favors privately insured patients. Through the Waco Family Medicine Residency Program, housed at FHC’s main site, Family Health Center trains some of the region’s family physicians with an emphasis on compassion and culturally sensitive care.
A 50th-anniversary celebration for Family Health Center was planned for this summer to host a reunion of residents and honor distinguished guests like Roddy. The celebration was postponed due to COVID-19, but organizers chose to honor Roddy with the award at a small ceremony that followed social distancing guidelines.
Family Health Center provides high-quality, comprehensive primary and preventative healthcare (medical, dental and behavioral) to McLennan County across 14 operational sites. The nonprofit also provides graduate medical education for the Waco Family Medicine Residency Program and serves as a clinical training site for medical students, dental students, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, clinical social workers, pharmacy students, medical technicians and allied health caregivers.
Over half of Waco’s family physicians are graduates of the Waco Family Medicine Residency Program.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.