Family starts fundraiser for funeral expenses after 4 die in house fire outside Bellmead

Family members of four people who died in a fire at their home on Old Mexia Road early Tuesday morning are raising money to cover funeral expenses.

Relatives of Sotero Tello; Angelina Villa; Noemi Tello, 16; and Yoagsana Tello, 18, set up a GoFundMe account after the fire killed the couple and two of their children.

"My sister Melany and I are devastated by the loss of our family and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service," Maria Tello, another daughter to the couple, wrote on the GoFundMe page. "We want to give my family the memorial they deserve, to honor their memory and say our last goodbyes."

There were four daughters in the family, and all attended La Vega ISD, district spokesperson Lori Mynarcik said. Yoagsana graduated last year, and Noemi was enrolled to start her senior year soon.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has yet to confirm the identities of the four who died in the fire, but a family member, Tiffany Villa, provided their names Tuesday.