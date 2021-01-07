Family that escaped fire contemplates loss, thanks Waco-area community for support

He had put a pamphlet from the funeral, with Cecelia’s picture on the front and Psalm 23 printed on the back, in his pocket about an hour earlier, and it was singed through his clothes as they fled.

“By the time we got to the kids we were just running through the flames,” he said.

As they ran out, Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt was pulling into their driveway after spotting the smoke and calling in the fire to dispatch at 1:54 p.m. As he arrived, he heard explosions that turned out to be the sound of tires bursting from the heat, Schmidt said at the time.

The family escaped without serious injuries, along with their two cats and two Chihuahuas.

Jose Chavez said he is still emotional about the afternoon but thankful to God and to everyone who has helped them since.

Luisa Chavez said they received donations and support from the city of Waco; her church community at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church, where they both sing in the choir; and church friends from their former church in Mexia.

“My supervisor has just been coming over, ‘Luisa, I have some donations. Luisa, I have something for the kids,'” she said. “If you’d seen my phone, I had six or seven calls.”