On a scale from main sources of produce for neighborhoods with limited grocery options to fun weekend block parties, farmers markets are in season in the Waco area.

Some area markets are already in full bloom: the Waco Downtown Farmers Market runs on Saturday mornings year-round, Da’ Shack Farmers Market in East Waco started up for the season early this month, and the Lorena Farmers Market kicked off its 2023 on Saturday morning with 42 vendors on hand. Others are ready to emerge soon: The downtown market will roll out a Wednesday evening offering at Bridge Street Plaza at the end of the month, days before the relatively new China Spring Farmers Market resumes at 9 a.m. April 1.

Joann Mitchell said the China Spring farmers market vendors are looking forward to their first April.

China Spring already had a number of home gardeners, amateur chicken farmers and bakers, she said, but what the area continues to lack is a grocery store. The market launched with four vendors in August at what should have been a terrible time, but China Spring residents came to the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 301 Illinois Ave., in full force.

“It just took off,” Mitchell said. “We sold out in the first two and a half hours through the whole month of August and into September. There wasn’t anything else to sell.”

Since then, the vendor count has increased to about 25. A volunteer from the church mows the field they use between markets, getting rid of bees and ants.

“We looked back at the history of China Spring, and there might have been a food stand or something like that but as far as farmers markets are concerned, there’s never been one,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she estimates about 70% of customers are buying weekly groceries at the farmers market.

“This is a traditional market, so everything is either locally grown or handmade,” Mitchell said. “There’s no food trucks, no coffee trucks, no food sampling, nothing like that.”

Da’ Shack Farmers Market opens from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 925 Houston St. Waco's National Women in Agriculture chapter also holds a farmers market at Dallas Street and Elm Avenue, but has not recently because of road reconstruction.

Lorena Farmers Market starts at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month. Organizer Kevin Barrera said Lorena’s Brookshire Brothers still provides more people with groceries than the twice-monthly Lorena Farmers Market, but regular customers come back for specific items week after week.

“Some people load up at the market, so it helps them when it starts back up,” Barrera said.

Most vendors are Lorena residents, though some come from Marlin, Mart, Rosebud and Temple. The $25 booth fee each vendor pays gets spent on miscellaneous market costs and the music acts that play the market each weekend.

Barrera said the market’s location at First Baptist Church of Lorena, 307 Center St., helps attract customers. About 80 vendors are on the market’s email list, but the number that attend varies from week to week, Barrera said.

“We’ve struggled to find produce vendors, and when you think of a farmers market that’s really what you want,” he said.

He said he hopes the market grows to operate year-round.

“I don’t think, being in Lorena, that we could compare with the downtown Waco farmers market, but I would like to tailor it,” he said.

The Waco Downtown Farmers Market’s new Wednesday market will launch at 5 p.m. March 29 at the Bridge Street Plaza, at Bridge and Mann streets. It will join the market that runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 500 Washington Ave. It wraps up an hour early in July and August.

Organizer Bethel Erickson said Wednesday nights were originally slated to start in mid-March, but the Waco City Council canceled its March 7 meeting, when it was scheduled to vote on a property-use agreement between the city and downtown market.

Erickson said the Wednesday market will have about 40 vendors, mostly local. About a third of them also participate in the larger Saturday market.

She said she aims to have three or four food trucks on Wednesdays and hopes to schedule regular fitness activities on the lawns near the plaza. Local yoga instructor Rachel Velasco will lead a free class at 5 p.m. March 29. In the future, Erickson wants to expand to offer music acts and children’s programming, beyond sidewalk chalk and hula hoops.