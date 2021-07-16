Fat Ho Burgers truck burns down, owner isn't giving up

The Fat Ho Burgers food truck caught fire while on the road last week, destroying Lakita Evans’ burger-flipping operation and leaving her to start over.

The truck is a reprisal of the short-lived Fat Ho Burgers restaurant Evans first opened in 2011, drawing much attention for the name. Since she opened the truck in December, positive feedback had been rolling in and she felt she was on the right track, Evans said. But the fire took it away.

“At that moment, I couldn’t believe it,” Evans said. “Like my truck is really on fire, no joke, and it didn’t hit me until Saturday. I really don’t have a truck now.”

She said it happened in a blink of an eye, not long after a stop for fuel in Bellmead on July 9.

“We were driving. It was fine. Everything was fine and next thing you know, we heard a snap and a pop and then there was fire everywhere,” Evans said.

Her nephew, nieces and brother were with her in the truck when the fire broke out. Evans recalls grabbing everyone and getting out as fast as possible, not realizing she was leaving behind her earnings for the day.

“Everything is melted,” Evans said. “The rooftop is gone. The register melted to the floor. My $1,500 burned.”