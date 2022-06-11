Father wanted on injury by omission in Waco toddler's shooting death, relative arrested on murder charge

The details of how a 22-month Waco girl was shot with a family member's unsecured firearm a month ago remain unclear, according to police. But the child's father is now wanted, accused of delaying potentially lifesaving care by six minutes, and the family member responsible for the firearm was arrested Friday on a murder charge, also accused of endangering the child, police announced Saturday.

Police are seeking to arrest Jaylon Thornton, the father of 22-month-old Zillyana Thornton, on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child by omission in her shooting death on the afternoon of May 11 at a home in the 3500 block of Alta Vista Drive. After the child was shot, Thornton was preparing to take her to a hospital but exited the car to retrieve a bag of marijuana and tell Elias Julian Espinosa, a 25-year-old family member of the child, to leave with the marijuana, according to a Waco police press release.

While Espinosa left and Thornton waited for the child's mother to arrive, Thornton again delayed by going into the house to get house keys, according to the press release. The delays added up to six minutes, police reported.

"Medical records and doctor’s analysis showed Zillyana’s heart was beating for 33 minutes after she was shot, and the autopsy determined that her wounds were not immediately fatal," the police press release says. "If she had received medical aid earlier, she would have had a better chance for survival."

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested Espinosa on a third-degree felony evidence tampering charge. Police said the gun involved in Zillyana's death was Espinosa's and that he may have cut a surveillance video feed showing the driveway of the home. Espinosa was released on bond last month but arrested again Friday on a first-degree felony charge of murder. The statute he is charged under indicates police believe his actions related to commission of another felony contributed to Zillyana's death.

The statute states, "A person commits an offense if he commits or attempts to commit a felony, other than manslaughter, and in the course of and in furtherance of the commission or attempt, or in immediate flight from the commission or attempt, he commits or attempts to commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that causes the death of an individual."

Investigators also have determined the gun involved in the shooting was on a couch, unholstered and without any other external safeties, at the time of the shooting, according to the press release Saturday.

Espinosa "physically removed himself from its immediate vicinity, failing to supervise the weapon," the press release says. "These actions resulted in the shooting which caused Zillyana’s death."

The gun had been reported stolen out of Corpus Christi, and additional charges are pending, according to the press release. Previous reports indicated it was stolen out of Killeen.