FBI aware of Waco-area business owner who entered Capitol during riot

Grider told KWTX-TV that the woman who was shot, Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. Air Force veteran from the San Diego area, was struck by a shot fired through a glass door on the second floor of the building as protesters were forcing their way into the House Speaker’s chambers.

“I was next to this door next to the Speaker’s chambers. They busted the glass to get through where the furniture had been barricaded on the other side, and there was a girl that was trying to look through the window, or climb through it, and they shot her with live ammunition from about 20 feet away,” Grider told KWTX.

He said two police officers were standing by the woman when she was hit.

“They were as shocked as everyone else was when the people on the other side of the door, from 20 feet away, shot her in the chest," he said. “It was a real tense moment. At that point, we were all panicked, we couldn’t leave because there were thousands of people behind us pushing us forward.”

Grider, a former Connally High School teacher who lives in Chilton, told KWTX he went to Washington, D.C., to support Trump’s claims of election fraud. Since his admission of being in the Capitol that day, there have been calls on social media to boycott his and his wife's business.

