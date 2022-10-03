Federal grant will help Waco's Klaras Center shelter homeless and trafficked youth

The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network has received nearly half a million dollars in grant funding to continue its Safety Net program through the Klaras Center for Families.

The grant will continue to fund respite services the Klaras Center provides for homeless, runaway and trafficked youth in the region through the Chase House.

The Klaras Center received a federal Runaway and Homeless Youth grant of $454,050 for a basic center from the federal Administration for Children and Families. This marks the second time the network has received the grant, the first in 2019 establishing the Safety Net project.

Ron Kimbell, director of child and adolescent behavioral health at the Klaras Center for Families, said Safety Net is the name for the improvement and enhancement project that aims to bridge the gap in services for homeless, runaway and trafficked youth.

The Safety Net program is facilitated at the Chase House, which opened in 2018 and provides a safe, nurturing environment for youth ages 10 to 17 experiencing homelessness and other issues to stay for up to 21 days, Kimbell said.

Tom Christian, director of grants and special projects for the Klaras Center for Families, said the Chase House was one of the first emergency homeless shelters for children under 18 in the region meant to specifically help homeless, runaway and trafficked youth.

Through the Safety Net program youth in crisis can receive trauma-informed counseling, mental health support, case management, and basic needs such as clothing. The Chase House attempts to reconnect youth with their families when possible, and during the 21 days at the facility case managers assess the youth and connect them to resources in the community that are able to help long term, Kimbell said.

“If you’re needing some substance use disorder or mental health services, were going to get you connected. If you’re needing more in-depth trafficking resources ... we’re going to get you connected,” Kimbell said.

After a young person leaves the Chase House, Kimbell said the Safety Net program follows up with 90 days of aftercare services to ensure continuation of services.

None of the help the Chase House provides would be possible without people on the ground putting in the work, and Kimbell said the grant will specifically fund the essential positions required to keep the Safety Net running.

Christian said not only are there case managers out on the street working closely with children and connecting them with resources, but there are also employees providing 24/7 care at the Chase House.

Christian said the Klaras Center takes pride in being able to design and implement this kind of program, providing essential support to homeless, runaway and trafficked youth during their transition to stability.

“It’s not a huge amount of money, but it’s just a program that gives us a lot of pride,” Christian said.