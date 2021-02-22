Federal, local aid in the works for Greater Waco victims of freeze

Thomas said cities that accept federal help have to cover at least 25% of the cost, and FEMA covers the rest.

In Waco, 215 households were still without water as of 2:45 p.m. Monday. Water department spokesman Jonathan Echols said the water system is using around 30 million gallons per day, lower than previous days but still higher than the 18 to 20 million it would normally use on a winter day.

Echols said the city repaired 80 of the more than 100 leaks that have sprung up since the storm. Fresh leaks will continue to form over the next two days or so as pipes warm, officials said.

The damage has reached homes, businesses and institutions, including Baylor Scott & White’s McClinton Cancer Center on Hillcrest Medical Blvd. The center is temporarily closed after the building took significant storm damage, a spokeswoman told the Tribune-Herald in an email. She said the center is rescheduling clients, giving treatments at alternate locations and making transportation arrangements for patients who need it.

The Waco Foundation has partnered with the city of Waco to form an emergency fund, which will focus on collecting donations and distributing them to nonprofits that focus on immediate needs like food and home repair. As of Monday, the Waco Foundation had accrued a $25,000 gift to seed the fund.