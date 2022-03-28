Federal pandemic relief available to meet Waco-area child care needs

Debbie Miller’s shopping cart was brimming with good news Monday. She had time to buy groceries for the Waco Child Development Center, where she is executive director, and knew the nonprofit could cover the cost.

A promise of $446,000 in funding from the state was a cherry atop the treats she purchased.

The Texas Workforce Commission confirmed in an email Monday it will distribute $3.45 billion in federal aid to Texas child care providers, an attempt to improve their financial footing as they recover from the financial stress of COVID-19.

The TWC also announced it will allocate another $314 million in child care “scholarships,” to be made available to low-income residents. That brings funding to $607 million through 2024. TWC will disburse the money through local Workforce Solutions partners statewide, including Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas in Waco. The program is federally funded through the Child Care Development Block Grant stimulus package.

“Child care scholarships for low-income Texas families are vital for the overall success of the Texas labor force,” said Julian Alvarez, the TWC commissioner representing labor, quoted in a TWC news release. “Affordable, quality child care has a ripple effect on the economy and at home.”

The program will offer 12-month child care subsidies.

The TWC discussed its $3.5 billion program in a news release.

“Availability of child care providers . . . is very important to the Texas economy,” the agency said. “Families need quality child care in order to be able to work. This week, TWC will send invitations to approximately 13,400 eligible child care providers to apply for those billions of dollars worth of aid.”

The release notes that the federal money comes from the 2022 Child Care Relief Fund.

Miller already knew of its availability but expressed surprise she received a positive response so quickly. The grant is retroactive to September 2021, and must be spent by May 2023. Miller was forming a laundry list of needs in her mind, though the nonprofit’s board surely will have its own priorities.

“We need a new roof on the building, and we may buy new vehicles. Those we have now are ‘98, ‘99 models. We serve 14 different schools a day, which means travel,” said Miller, who hesitated before revealing exactly how much the Waco Child Development Center’s two campuses will receive.

“Sit down,” she said. “This is your tax dollar at work.”

Not that its services are not desperately needed, or appreciated.

The organization has room for 110 youngsters at its location in Cotton Palace Park, and 106 slots are filled. A smaller center that can accommodate 45 infants is less than half full, said Miller, blaming staffing shortages.

“Child care availability is really bad right now,” said Miller. “We get 20 to 30 calls a day, and that’s not exaggerating. I got a call right before I left the office from someone looking for summer care. We charge $140 a week to care for infants, $100 a week for others, primarily preschoolers.

“We’re one of the cheapest in town, and we do try to work with parents. We offer cut rates if possible, and we can do that only because we’re a nonprofit,” Miller said. “We’re stingy with our dollars when we have to be, and as long as we’re not going under financially, we’ll try to help parents.”

She said parents with children there have jobs that run the gamut, from restaurant and municipal employees to workers in poultry plants, construction and industry, “and people who drive in front of those ‘wide-load’ haulers.”

Relief funds available under the TWC’s $3.45 billion program can be used to cover many expenses, including paying rent and utility bills or buying supplies. It also can cover temporary wage increases “or other strategies to recruit and retain staff,” said an email from TWC’s Angela Woellner.

Hermann Pereira, Prosper Waco’s chief program officer, said the availability of child care, or the lack thereof, may not have reached a critical level. But he’s of the opinion high-quality child care is lacking locally.

Waco-based economist Ray Perryman said that has an effect on the economy.

“Access to child care has been one of the greatest impediments to getting people back to work,” he said. “It was particularly acute at the height of the pandemic when most schools were remote.”

“The workforce shortage is an ongoing issue having primarily to do with demographics as the baby boomers retire and birth rates declines and, to a lesser extensive, more restrictive immigration policies,” Perryman said. “It was around before the pandemic and will be with us for decades, and anything that facilitates people coming to work is useful.

“Current funding reflects COVID-related legislation, but affordable child care is a long-term challenge,” Perryman said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.