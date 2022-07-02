Female firefighters step up as Waco Fire Department works to diversify ranks

Though she became the first Black woman hired as a firefighter in the Waco Fire Department last year, Unique Barnett said she does not see herself as a trailblazer in the department.

“I just came here to do the job like anybody else,” Barnett said. “It’s weird hearing people say it, because I don’t really see myself as some historical person and making history. But it’s definitely awesome to know that without trying to make a difference, I am.”

Barnett is one of three women the department has hired in the last year, along with Mary Kolb and Meghan McInaney. They are the first female firefighters the department has seen in nearly 26 years, and the department leadership is aiming to recruit more as part of an overall effort to diversify the force.

At Waco Fire, women make up 1.5% of the department’s firefighting personnel, which includes engineers, lieutenants and captains in addition to those with the rank of firefighter. Nationwide, the U.S. Fire Administration puts the share of female career fire personnel at just 4% of the total.

Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers, who arrived in March 2020, said the department has been trying to increase gender and racial diversity to better reflect the community of Waco. The process is slow, though, because the department can only bring on a few new recruits each year, generally as firefighters resign or retire.

Women have volunteered in firefighting since the early 1800s, but it was not until the 1970s that departments generally began hiring them as paid firefighters. Numbers began to increase after the 1970s, but since the 1990s, the percentage of women in U.S. firefighting has plateaued at about 4%, said Barbara Russo, a former firefighter and current assistant professor at the University of West Alabama who holds a doctorate in fire and emergency management administration.

Russo said women have faced career obstacles in the firefighting field, such as a lack of training opportunities and discrimination and harassment. Several departments have faced gender-based discrimination lawsuits, she said. Russo said she has done research showing a glass ceiling exists in the fire service at the rank of captain, showing women take longer than men to achieve higher positions and few reach ranks higher than captain.

She also said because of many of these issues, women do enter the fire service but leave after a short time, leading to stagnant numbers.

"The number has barely budged," Russo said. "The fire service is getting women, but it's not keeping them."

Rachael Staebell, second vice president of Women in Fire, an organization that provides education, support and advocacy for women in the fire service, said a lack of female locker rooms and lack of uniforms tailored for women have also posed challenges.

Summers said the department is developing strategies to enhance recruiting. He said the department is working to better advertise training opportunities at McLennan Community College's fire academy. He said he is in conversation with Waco Independent School District to establish a junior fire cadet program to get students interested in the fire service at a young age.

“When you look at trying to have a department more representative of citizens, you have to be intentional in your recruiting efforts and make sure that women candidates are aware that the opportunities exist for them,” Summers said. “You can bring your daughter or granddaughter to the fire station to see firefighters, but it has more impact when they see someone who looks like them.”

Russo said intentional outreach and recruitment efforts are exactly what fire departments need to bring in more women. It can be difficult for young girls to see firefighting as a viable career if they do not see women doing the job, Russo said. She referenced “female fire camps,” orientation-type camps where female firefighters work with young women interested in the fire service, as a way to increase numbers.

Barnett said she can already see the effects visible female firefighters have on young girls in Waco.

“It's a great feeling when we pull up on a scene or to a school, and little girls see female firefighters and they get excited,” Barnett said. “It means a lot as far as diversity because me, Mary and now Meghan, when we go to the grocery store, they’re like ‘Wow, I didn’t know Waco had a female firefighter.’ We’ve had little girls come up to us, and they’re like ‘What do I have to do to become a firefighter?’”

Both Barnett and McInaney made a decision to come to Waco. McInaney, originally from Denton, said the department was "progressive" about diversity and she felt welcomed. Barnett, who went to a fire academy in Austin, said Summers came and spoke to the cadets, drawing her attention.

"He spoke about going from being good to great, like as a fire department," Barnett said. "How he spoke about the department, it made it seem as though it was a family, a community. They wanted the people to feel welcome. It felt like a home. It's not just your job."

Barnett, Kolb and McInaney all said firefighting was not their first choice for a career. Barnett studied pre-law, Kolb initially wanted to join the military and McInaney studied film and worked on film sets.

They all fell into firefighting almost by chance. Barnett realized her senior year that practicing law would not be for her, and decided she wanted to be more involved in her community. She took EMT classes before finding her way to fire service.

Kolb was choosing between the military and firefighting, as she felt both fulfilled her need for a hands-on, active job. McInaney said she wanted a career change to something more stable, and her dad, a police officer, recommended firefighting.

All said they have fallen in love with firefighting because the job allows them to help people and be active in their communities.

"We're constantly helping people," Barnett said. "I get so much fulfillment out of this job, just because I never thought that I'd be able to touch so many people within a 24-hour time span in a positive way."

Barnett said becoming a firefighter requires determination and dedication to the job and all of its demands. None said they see the job as gender-specific.

“We passed the tests,” McInaney said. “It should just be whoever can get in. It doesn’t matter, skin color, gender, all of that. As long as you can pass everything, you’re in the department.”

To Barnett, Kolb and McInaney, the job is dependent on character above anything else.

“We’re a team,” Kolb said. “We’re never alone. We’re all working together. We all have our strengths and talents working together to get the job done. The bond, the brotherhood, you don’t get that anywhere else really.”

“Pretty much like a second family,” McInaney said about her fellow firefighters.

After 26 years without a female firefighter, Barnett said the past few cadet classes, which have seen greater diversity, are a great first step for Waco Fire.

“All it takes is one person,” Barnett said. “All you need is one person to break the barrier. Then it’s history after that.”

