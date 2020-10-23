Fewer treats in Waco-area Halloween shadowed by COVID-19

Even the shrieking monsters at the Waco Haunted Houses near Elm Mott are masked under their masks this year as traditional Halloween celebrations find themselves changed or missing outright because of measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
A Spook-tacular Scavenger Hunt is replacing Zoo Boo at Cameron Park Zoo. Multiple churches and businesses are holding "trick-or-trunk" events. A city pumpkin decorating contest at community centers is replacing typical fall festivities. Costumed Baylor University organists still will perform an annual concert of spooky music, but to an online audience. Both frights and fans will be masked at no-contact haunted houses.
Halloween treats, whether candy or costumed fun, are still in this year's COVID-19-aware celebrations although it may be a trick to find them in the new wrappings.
Residents should look for alternatives to trick-or-treating, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during this week's COVID-19 press conference. Numbers reported Friday indicate the virus continues to spread at a significant pace in the county.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Friday a 64-year-old man had died because of COVID-19, the 145th resident of the county to die of the disease. Officials also reported 77 new cases Friday, including 33 confirmed through ongoing free surge testing facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The county's cases to date total 9,772, including an estimated 526 residents with active infections and 9,101 who have recovered. Waco hospitals were treating 42 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, including 33 McLennan County residents and 11 on ventilators.
For anyone planning to trick-or-treat with families and friends despite warnings, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine shared tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Wear masks in addition to any costume masks
- Limit the number of places visited and time spent out
- Keep groups small and preferably family-only
- Use hand sanitizer.
For anyone wanting to provide treats:
- Put treats in individual bags on a table for pick-up rather than a large communal bowl or handing them out
- Keep a 6-foot distance from trick-or-treaters and do not invite them inside the house or room
- Use hand sanitizer.
Craine said the usual Halloween precautions on candy and candy packages are sufficient, and parents do not need to sanitize or quarantine candy. Symptoms of any illness, however, are a good reason to stay home.
"If you or someone feels sick, please stay home," she said.
Advice on distancing, masking and sanitation is shaping many Halloween celebrations this year. The two houses that comprise Waco Haunted Houses in Elm Mott mark their 30th season this year, but visitors will be required to wear masks, stay in their group and distance themselves. The two houses' monsters will be masked as well and will scare from the side and rear rather than face-to-face. Fabric and foam that once tickled the heads and shoulders of house visitors have been removed, owner Danae Anderson said.
"It's our 30th anniversary, and Halloween is on a Saturday with a full moon this year," she said with a touch of regret. "But that's the way things are this year."
In the 2000 and 3000 blocks of Colcord Avenue, where hundreds if not thousands of trick-or-treaters have converged on past Halloween nights, not all the porch lights will be on. Resident Rick Allen said COVID-19 considerations will mean he and his wife Pam will pass on the trick or treating this year, joined by others in the neighborhood worried either about COVID-19 or their possible liability in handing out treats.
At the house of fellow Colcord Avenue trick-or-treat fan Ed Braig, however, the inflatable dragon will be up in the front yard and illuminated, as well as nearly a dozen more inflatables, not to mention his neighbor who has about nine more. Braig said he and his wife will have candy out and will watch from their porch, even though his age, 64, and diabetes put him in a population vulnerable to COVID-19.
"Thirty-three years ago, it was trick-or-treating that brought me to this neighborhood. I'm not going to be the one to stop it," he said. "How can you tell a kid there's no Halloween?"
