Fewer treats in Waco-area Halloween shadowed by COVID-19

"It's our 30th anniversary, and Halloween is on a Saturday with a full moon this year," she said with a touch of regret. "But that's the way things are this year."

In the 2000 and 3000 blocks of Colcord Avenue, where hundreds if not thousands of trick-or-treaters have converged on past Halloween nights, not all the porch lights will be on. Resident Rick Allen said COVID-19 considerations will mean he and his wife Pam will pass on the trick or treating this year, joined by others in the neighborhood worried either about COVID-19 or their possible liability in handing out treats.

At the house of fellow Colcord Avenue trick-or-treat fan Ed Braig, however, the inflatable dragon will be up in the front yard and illuminated, as well as nearly a dozen more inflatables, not to mention his neighbor who has about nine more. Braig said he and his wife will have candy out and will watch from their porch, even though his age, 64, and diabetes put him in a population vulnerable to COVID-19.

"Thirty-three years ago, it was trick-or-treating that brought me to this neighborhood. I'm not going to be the one to stop it," he said. "How can you tell a kid there's no Halloween?"

