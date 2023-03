Lexi Huse, a West FFA member from Elm Mott, captured the reserve junior champion heifer title with LJR MS Tiger 3164J ET in the Charolais Junior Heifer Show at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Jan. 22.

The 2023 show hosted junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $37,110 in junior heifer show premiums.

The Fort Worth show had 4-H and FFA members from 239 of Texas’ 254 counties competing in livestock competitions, judging contests and other events.