Fire at Waco Greenfiber plant out quickly, under investigation
Fire at Waco Greenfiber plant out quickly, under investigation

A fire on a roof at US Greenfiber's Waco facility near Interstate 35 and Forrest Street was out less than 20 minutes after firefighters got the call Tuesday afternoon, and the cause is under investigation, officials said.

The Waco Fire Department received a call at 3:35 p.m. about a structure fire at 616 Forrest St., Lt. Keith Guillory said. A ladder crew was able to reach the fire on the roof of the structure and had it out by 3:53 p.m., Guillory said.

Greenfiber produces cellulose insulation for buildings, and the Waco plant is one of its seven in the United States and Canada.

The fire did not extend into the building, no injuries were reported, and all Greenfiber employees were accounted for, Guillory said.

Fire officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Initial attempts to reach Greenfiber officials for comment were unsuccessful.

