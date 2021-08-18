 Skip to main content
Fire burns Waco church steeple after lightning strike early Wednesday
Fire burns Waco church steeple after lightning strike early Wednesday

Lightning sparked a fire in the steeple at Renew Church in Waco early Wednesday morning, but firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading.

The Waco Fire Department received a call about the fire at 2:53 a.m. and arrived at 3:01 a.m. at the church, 6509 Bosque Blvd., at Cobbs Drive and Bosque, Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the steeple, Guillory said. They were able to gain access to the attic and used water cannons and hoses from the outside to put out the fire.

The steeple was damaged, but there was no damage to the rest of the church, he said. Lightning caused the fire, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Renew Church Senior Pastor Wayne Williams said he is grateful to the "good neighbors" who saw the fire and alerted the fire department.

"We are so incredibly thankful to the Waco Fire Department for their quick and diligent actions to limit the damage to the building caused by the lightning strike," Williams said.

He said there is no information yet on how much it will cost to fix the damage, but the church will hold all of its regularly scheduled Sunday morning worship services.

