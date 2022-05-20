 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire contained at Waco landfill

Acting quickly, city employees contained a brush fire Friday morning at the Waco landfill.

Before 8 a.m., a fire was reported at the site and a fire department spokesperson said employees of the landfill were handling it.

“The report is they are using dirt to smother the fire,” said Lt. Keith Guillory, a spokesperson for the department. “The Waco Fire Department is on standby to intervene if needed.”

By 11 a.m., the fire was contained.

A fire engine with Waco Fire Department markings and the number 14 painted on the back could be seen within 50 yards of an entrance to the landfill.

“It’s not unusual to have spot fires in landfills,” Guillory said.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

