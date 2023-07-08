The American Red Cross is assisting residents of the Woodway Park Condominiums complex after a fire engulfed a building there Saturday morning.

Officers received a call at 6:50 a.m. about a fire fully engulfing a building, and the first unit arrived three minutes later, according to a Woodway Public Safety Department Facebook post. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a single building, according to the post. The complex in the 1500 block of Western Oaks Drive has 10 multi-unit buildings.

Woodway Public Safety Department Chief Khalil El-Halabi said when firefighters arrived, a section of the building’s roof had already collapsed, and the fire had spread across the entire rooftop. He said the fire was contained by 7:24 a.m. and mostly extinguished by then.

A child was being treated for possible smoke inhalation, and an officer was being treated for heat exhaustion, the post says. El-Halabi said there were no serious injuries as a result of the fire.

He said five units were damaged, and 12 residents were displaced.

Fire marshals are investigating the source of the fire, and it is unknown how long the fire had been going when firefighters were called, he said.

The Waco-McLennan County Fire Corps brought its rehab bus to help firefighters dealing with heat, and community members stopped by offering water and food, according to the post.