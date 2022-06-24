Fire off Kendall Lane in Waco threatens homes

A brushfire of 50 acres threatened homes, buildings and vehicles Friday, prompting evacuations near McLane Stadium, a Waco Fire Department spokesperson said.

"I'm on my way there now to help with evacuations," Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said at about 2:45 p.m.

By 3:30, Guillory reported other fire departments including Lacy Lakeview and Robinson had joined in mutual aid with 32 firefighters on the scene near 3700 Kendall Lane as well as other emergency personnel.

"The state is sending three aircraft as well," Guillory said.

Later in the afternoon, the fire had reached a business in the area.

This article will be updated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.