top story

Fire off Kendall Lane in Waco threatens homes

A brushfire of 50 acres threatened homes, buildings and vehicles Friday, prompting evacuations near McLane Stadium, a Waco Fire Department spokesperson said.

"I'm on my way there now to help with evacuations," Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said at about 2:45 p.m.

By 3:30, Guillory reported other fire departments including Lacy Lakeview and Robinson had joined in mutual aid with 32 firefighters on the scene near 3700 Kendall Lane as well as other emergency personnel.

"The state is sending three aircraft as well," Guillory said.

Later in the afternoon, the fire had reached a business in the area.

This article will be updated.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

