Fire officials investigate morning blaze at North Waco home

Waco firefighters were investigating the cause of a house fire Wednesday morning in North Waco that took 45 minutes to extinguish.

The Waco Fire Department responded to the fire at 1711 Live Oak Ave. after neighbors called 911 at 7:52 a.m., fire officials said.

The fire was out by 8:58 a.m.

Deputy Fire Marshal Keith Guillory said at the scene that firefighters were uncertain if anyone was inside the house. Fire investigators had entered the house by 11 a.m. and were going through the debris, he said.

On site were seven engines, two firetrucks, four command units and 33 fire personnel.

