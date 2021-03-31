 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire officials investigate morning blaze at North Waco home
0 comments

Fire officials investigate morning blaze at North Waco home

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco firefighters were investigating the cause of a house fire Wednesday morning in North Waco that took 45 minutes to extinguish.

The Waco Fire Department responded to the fire at 1711 Live Oak Ave. after neighbors called 911 at 7:52 a.m., fire officials said.

The fire was out by 8:58 a.m.

Deputy Fire Marshal Keith Guillory said at the scene that firefighters were uncertain if anyone was inside the house. Fire investigators had entered the house by 11 a.m. and were going through the debris, he said.

On site were seven engines, two firetrucks, four command units and 33 fire personnel.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert